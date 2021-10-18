checkAd

1300 MWh! Huawei Wins Contract for the World's Largest Energy Storage Project

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:19  |  27   |   |   

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power has concluded its Global Digital Power Summit 2021 in Dubai, UAE, with more than 500 participants from 67 countries attending, on October 16. At the summit, Huawei Digital Power signed a key contract with SEPCOIII for the Red Sea Project with 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh battery energy storage solution (BESS), which is currently the world's largest energy storage project. The two parties will cooperate to help Saudi Arabia build a global clean energy and green economy center.

This 1300 MWh off-grid energy storage project is the largest of its kind in the world and represents a milestone in the global energy storage industry.

The Red Sea Project has been listed in the Saudi Vision 2030 as a key project. Its developer is ACWA Power, and the general contractor of EPC is SEPCOIII. Located on the Red Sea coast, NEOM is also known as the city of the future, powered entirely by renewable energy. It will lead a new way of life and drive new economic growth, as resources such as oil are increasingly depleted.

With more than 10 years of experience in researching and developing energy storage systems as well as more than 8 GWh energy storage system applications, Huawei Digital Power is committed to integrating the digital information technology with PV and energy storage technologies to build a more efficient, stable, and safe smart string energy storage system using the string, intelligent, and modular designs, aiming to help PV become the main energy source and build a green and bright future.

