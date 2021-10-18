checkAd

HAMID ERFANAIN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ENZO BIOCHEM TO ACCELERATE EXPANSION AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF KEY DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS

﻿Dr. Elazar Rabbani to remain Chairperson of the Board and will assume new role as Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today the appointment of Hamid Erfanian as Chief Executive Officer. Following the succession plan announced in March and the engagement of Korn Ferry, Dr. Elazar Rabbani remains Chairperson of the Board of Directors and will assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. Mr. Erfanian brings over 28 years of experience as a seasoned healthcare executive specializing in the diagnostic, medical devices, and life sciences industry. His demonstrated track record of implementing commercial strategies and building high performing teams at both global and smaller firms provides the ideal balance of qualifications to support Enzo as it evolves under the guidance of new leadership. Mr. Erfanian’s employment will begin in early November.

“I am thrilled to be joining Enzo, an established innovator in the diagnostics space, at this pivotal stage of development,” stated Mr. Erfanian. “I firmly believe the Company’s GENFLEX platform, and its broad menu of molecular products are very well positioned to continue to serve the diagnostics market. The vision of new molecular product development and service expansion into new clinical settings is a vital mission as the Company evolves in this post pandemic environment. I look forward to leading these efforts and the Enzo executive management team.”

Mr. Erfanian was most recently Chief Commercial Officer of EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer Company. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of its US subsidiary, a position he held from June 2014 through August 2021, where he was responsible for growing sales by more than 20-fold in five years. EUROIMMUN is a world leader in the field of medical diagnostics. In his role, he commercialized several diagnostic product offerings including those that enable the detection of antibodies associated with autoimmune and infectious diseases. Prior to EUROIMMUN, Mr. Erfanian held executive and senior positions at several notable diagnostics companies including Diagnostica Stago, Beckman Coulter, and Abbott Laboratories. Earlier in his career, Mr. Erfanian worked at leading diagnostic laboratory testing companies, Quest Diagnostics and Laboratory Corporation of America. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Mathematics from North Dakota State University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

