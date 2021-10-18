Athenex and the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy Announce Allowance of Our First U.S. Patent Claims Around CAR-NKT Cell Therapy

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX), the leading developer of NKT cell therapy and the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has allowed patent claims around its NKT cellular immunotherapy platform. While similar claims had already been granted in the European Union, these claims are the first allowed on this technology in the U.S.

“Va24-invariant natural killer T (NKT) cells are a specialized T cell population in the body that play a role in many types of immune responses,” said Leonid Metelitsa, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Director, Center for Advanced Innate Cell Therapy, Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center, Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine. “We discovered that under certain conditions, NKT cells acquire CD62L, which is a marker of central memory T cells (G. Tian et al., J Clin Invest, 2016). When we redirected these cells with a tumor-specific CAR, we found that CD62L-positive NKT cells mediated durable antitumor responses in pre-clinical tumor models, while CD62L-negative cells did not. This discovery led to the development of cell therapy products that are currently in early phase clinical testing.”

Dan Lang, M.D., President, Athenex Cell Therapy, Vice President, Corporate Development/Communication commented, “We are very pleased to have received allowance of claims on one of our foundational patent families on NKT cells. These claims are important for our platform technology because we believe CD62L+ NKT cells have a high rate of in vitro expansion, enhanced in vivo persistence, and potent anti-tumor activity. We look forward to further studying these important attributes in our KUR-501 and KUR-502 clinical development programs, both of which use this technology. We have over 100 patent applications pending and issued around the world, and we believe this first U.S. patent allowance firmly establishes Athenex as one of the leaders in NKT cell therapy.”