Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2021 Nine Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2021 Nine Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income of $13.8 million, or $2.19 per diluted share driven by record third quarter earnings of $5.2 million, or a record $0.85 per diluted share
  • Net interest margin improved by 23 basis points to 3.79%, compared to 3.56%
  • Total noninterest income was up 29.5% to $5.7 million
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision(1) income increased 22.0% to $17.7 million
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.34% from 0.61%
  • Return on average equity increased to 12.58% from 5.48%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) increased to 14.20% from 6.22%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 56.42%, compared to 58.59%
  • Year-to-date net charge-offs declined 96.0% to $125,000
  • Middlefield has repurchased 346,103 shares of stock year-to-date, including 165,058 shares repurchased during the 2021 third quarter

“As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, I am extremely pleased with the strong financial results we are achieving,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue generating strong profitability as higher net interest margin, favorable asset quality and stable noninterest income successfully offset challenging loan growth and higher noninterest expense.”

“We also continue to allocate capital to our share repurchase program. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 346,103 shares of our common stock at an average price of $23.47 per share, which includes 165,058 shares repurchased in the third quarter at an average price of $23.82 per share. Shares repurchased this year have been at an average price of 109.7% to tangible book value of $21.39 at September 30, 2021, which we believe is a tremendous value and offers a significant opportunity for our shareholders to increase their ownership in the Company,” continued Mr. Caldwell.

“While economic and interest rate uncertainty remains, we are focused on the items under our control. We are dedicated to supporting our communities, managing risk, and looking for new opportunities to drive interest and noninterest income. These are many of the same principles that have made Middlefield successful over the past 120 years and we are committed to continue creating sustainable value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, increased 13.0% to $36.3 million, compared to $32.1 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.79%, compared to 3.56% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2021 third quarter was $12.5 million, compared to $11.4 million for the 2020 third quarter. The 10.0% increase in net interest income for the 2021 third quarter was largely a result of a 55.7% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2021 third quarter was 3.91%, compared to 3.57% for the same period of 2020.

For the 2021 nine-month period, noninterest income increased 29.5% to $5.7 million, compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income was $1.8 million for both the 2021 and 2020 third quarters.

For the 2021 nine months, noninterest expense increased 10.3% to $24.2 million, compared to $22.0 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2021 third quarter increased 13.0% to $7.9 million from $7.0 million for the 2020 third quarter.

Net income for the 2021 nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, was a record $13.8 million, or a record $2.19 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 third quarter ended September 30, 2021, was a quarterly record of $5.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2021, increased slightly to approximately $1.37 billion from $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020. Net loans at September 30, 2021, decreased 10.5% to $996.1 million, compared to $1.11 billion at September 30, 2020 as PPP forgiveness increased. Year-to-date, Middlefield has helped customers receive $129.5 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program, including processing $36.0 million of forgiveness payments during the third quarter of 2021. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at September 30, 2021, was $54.2 million.  

Total deposits at September 30, 2021, were approximately $1.20 billion, compared to $1.19 billion at September 30, 2020. The 0.6% increase in deposits was primarily due to increases in interest-bearing, savings, and non-interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by decreased money market and time-based accounts. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $163.1 million September 30, 2021, compared with $113.0 million at September 30, 2020.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “We ended the third quarter with one of the strongest balance sheets in our 120-year history. In addition, asset quality remains strong and is benefitting from stable economic trends within our Ohio markets, as well as our focus on prudently managing risk. The allowance for loan losses to total loans now stands at 1.41%, compared to 1.34% at June 30, 2021, and 1.01% at September 30, 2020. In addition, at September 30, 2021, we only had three loans in deferral status primarily within the hospitality industry representing a balance of $9.7 million,” concluded Mr. Stacy.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At September 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity increased 2.8% to $146.1 million compared to $142.1 million at September 30, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2021, was $24.13 compared to $22.27 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 3.5% to $129.5 million for the 2021 third quarter, compared to $125.2 million at September 30, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $21.39 at September 30, 2021, compared to $19.63 at September 30, 2020.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.48 per share totaling $3.0 million, compared to $0.45 per share or $2.9 million for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2021, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 10.69%, compared to 10.41% at September 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase in the Company’s equity-to-assets leverage ratio occurred even with the $8.1 million year-to-date investment in Middlefield’s share repurchase program.

Asset Quality
There was no provision for loan losses for the 2021 third quarter versus a $4.0 million provision for loan losses for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for the 2021 nine-month period was $900,000 versus $7.7 million for the same period last year.

Net recoveries of $34,000, or -0.01% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 third quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $2.9 million, or 1.01% of average loans, annualized, at September 30, 2020. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $125,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $3.1 million, or 0.39% of average loans, annualized for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021, were $13.9 million, compared to $14.1 million at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021, were $6.8 million (excluding $9.7 million of loans currently on payment deferral), a 1.7% increase from the same period last year, but down 12.3% from the 2021 second quarter. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021, stood at $14.2 million, or 1.41% of total loans, compared to $11.4 million, or 1.01% of total loans at September 30, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.37 billion at September 30, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.  

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.   

Company Contact:   Investor and Media Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell   Andrew M. Berger
President/Chief Executive Officer   Managing Director
Middlefield Banc Corp.   SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200   (216) 464-6400
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com    andrew@smberger.com
     


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)              
 
    September 30,     June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December 31,     September 30,
Balance Sheets (period end)   2021     2021     2021     2020     2020
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks $ 113,177     $ 82,435     $ 93,037     $ 92,874     $ 46,097  
Federal funds sold   19,174       10,034       7,436       19,543       6,884  
Cash and cash equivalents   132,351       92,469       100,473       112,417       52,981  
Equity securities, at fair value   833       730       690       609       553  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   163,057       150,850       123,218       114,360       112,968  
Loans held for sale   676       790       1,260       878       10,457  
Loans:                            
Commercial real estate:                            
Owner occupied   110,883       109,777       104,379       103,121       107,342  
Non-owner occupied   310,222       304,324       304,623       309,424       310,512  
Multifamily   30,762       34,926       39,015       39,562       39,622  
Residential real estate   232,020       228,102       228,052       233,995       222,237  
Commercial and industrial   163,052       200,558       242,651       232,044       258,313  
Home equity lines of credit   105,450       107,685       111,474       112,543       115,223  
Construction and other   49,378       62,229       64,960       63,573       60,613  
Consumer installment   8,515       8,694       9,046       9,823       10,534  
Total loans   1,010,282       1,056,295       1,104,200       1,104,085       1,124,396  
Less allowance for loan and lease losses   14,234       14,200       14,122       13,459       11,359  
Net loans   996,048       1,042,095       1,090,078       1,090,626       1,113,037  
Premises and equipment, net   17,507       17,680       18,002       18,333       18,633  
Goodwill   15,071       15,071       15,071       15,071       15,071  
Core deposit intangibles   1,484       1,564       1,644       1,724       1,807  
Bank-owned life insurance   16,954       16,846       16,740       16,938       16,832  
Other real estate owned   7,090       7,090       7,372       7,387       7,391  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   14,794       15,033       13,545       13,636       15,079  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,365,865     $ 1,360,218     $ 1,388,093     $ 1,391,979     $ 1,364,809  
                             
    September 30,     June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December 31,     September 30,
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020
LIABILITIES                            
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 316,770     $ 326,665     $ 317,224     $ 291,347     $ 268,838  
Interest-bearing demand   237,576       207,725       215,684       195,722       179,080  
Money market   178,423       183,453       187,204       198,493       184,936  
Savings   256,114       252,171       259,973       243,888       231,696  
Time   211,674       225,271       245,342       295,750       329,413  
Total deposits   1,200,557       1,195,285       1,225,427       1,225,200       1,193,963  
                             
Other borrowings   12,966       13,031       13,095       17,038       17,100  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   6,287       5,858       4,901       5,931       11,690  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,219,810       1,214,174       1,243,423       1,248,169       1,222,753  
                             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,329,548 shares issued, 6,054,083 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 87,131       87,131       87,073       86,886       86,871  
Retained earnings   80,376       76,150       72,729       69,578       68,046  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   3,610       3,893       2,917       4,284       4,077  
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,275,465 shares as of September 30, 2021   (25,062 )     (21,130 )     (18,049 )     (16,938 )     (16,938 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   146,055       146,044       144,670       143,810       142,056  
                             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,365,865     $ 1,360,218     $ 1,388,093     $ 1,391,979     $ 1,364,809  
                             


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                    
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,     June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
Statements of Income   2021     2021     2021     2020     2020     2021     2020
                                         
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 12,258   $ 11,885   $ 12,167   $ 12,041     $ 12,603     $ 36,310   $ 36,962  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions   30     12     18     9       8       60     109  
Federal funds sold   1     1     -     1       -       2     21  
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable interest   461     410     370     297       249       1,241     612  
Tax-exempt interest   673     602     558     591       618       1,833     1,881  
Dividends on stock   24     26     29     28       29       79     86  
Total interest and dividend income   13,447     12,936     13,142     12,967       13,507       39,525     39,671  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Deposits   915     1,010     1,205     1,655       2,106       3,130     7,307  
Short-term borrowings   -     -     -     (2 )     14       -     81  
Other borrowings   37     39     39     43       28       115     166  
Total interest expense   952     1,049     1,244     1,696       2,148       3,245     7,554  
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME   12,495     11,887     11,898     11,271       11,359       36,280     32,117  
                                         
Provision for loan losses   -     200     700     2,100       4,000       900     7,740  
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   12,495     11,687     11,198     9,171       7,359       35,380     24,377  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   876     856     787     729       691       2,519     1,810  
Gain (loss) on equity securities   102     40     81     56       (28 )     223     (157 )
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   108     106     226     106       109       440     321  
Gains on sale of loans   309     221     592     332       660       1,122     1,155  
Other income   426     409     532     387       379       1,367     1,251  
Total noninterest income   1,821     1,632     2,218     1,610       1,811       5,671     4,380  
                                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   4,488     4,321     4,254     4,458       3,657       13,063     11,197  
Occupancy expense   457     549     600     628       497       1,606     1,530  
Equipment expense   333     313     357     365       363       1,003     943  
Data processing costs   736     698     786     617       683       2,220     2,033  
Ohio state franchise tax   287     286     286     251       282       859     831  
Federal deposit insurance expense   150     150     144     103       123       444     320  
Professional fees   136     323     419     352       289       878     1,007  
Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned   9     22     46     (172 )     (184 )     77     (257 )
Advertising expense   222     221     221     55       217       664     643  
Software amortization expense   88     74     80     66       70       242     285  
Core deposit intangible amortization   81     80     80     83       83       241     249  
Other expense   951     889     1,080     1,019       942       2,920     3,182  
Total noninterest expense   7,938     7,926     8,353     7,825       7,022       24,217     21,963  
                                         
Income before income taxes   6,378     5,393     5,063     2,956       2,148       16,834     6,794  
Income taxes   1,174     968     896     467       295       3,038     934  
                                         
NET INCOME $ 5,204   $ 4,425   $ 4,167   $ 2,489     $ 1,853     $ 13,796   $ 5,860  
                                         
PTPP (1) $ 6,378   $ 5,593   $ 5,763   $ 5,056     $ 6,148     $ 17,734   $ 14,534  
                                         
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.      
 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,     June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020     2021     2020
Per common share data                                        
Net income per common share - basic $ 0.85     $ 0.70     $ 0.65     $ 0.39     $ 0.29     $ 2.20     $ 0.92  
Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.85     $ 0.70     $ 0.65     $ 0.39     $ 0.29     $ 2.19     $ 0.92  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.16     $ 0.16     $ 0.16     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.48     $ 0.45  
Book value per share (period end) $ 24.13     $ 23.50     $ 22.80     $ 22.54     $ 22.27     $ 24.13     $ 22.27  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 21.39     $ 20.82     $ 20.17     $ 19.91     $ 19.63     $ 21.39     $ 19.63  
Dividends declared $ 978     $ 1,004     $ 1,016     $ 957     $ 957     $ 2,998     $ 2,877  
Dividend yield   2.66 %     2.72 %     3.10 %     2.65 %     3.09 %     2.69 %     3.11 %
Dividend payout ratio   18.79 %     22.69 %     24.38 %     38.45 %     51.65 %     21.73 %     49.10 %
Average shares outstanding - basic   6,136,648       6,297,071       6,364,132       6,378,706       6,376,291       6,265,803       6,387,581  
Average shares outstanding - diluted   6,157,181       6,312,230       6,378,493       6,397,681       6,385,765       6,287,556       6,397,674  
Period ending shares outstanding   6,054,083       6,215,511       6,344,657       6,379,323       6,378,110       6,054,083       6,378,110  
                                         
Selected ratios                                        
Return on average assets   1.51 %     1.30 %     1.22 %     0.72 %     0.54 %     1.34 %     0.61 %
Return on average equity   13.95 %     12.10 %     11.65 %     6.76 %     5.11 %     12.58 %     5.48 %
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)   15.71 %     13.65 %     13.17 %     7.64 %     5.79 %     14.20 %     6.22 %
Efficiency (1)   54.15 %     57.28 %     57.91 %     59.29 %     51.96 %     56.42 %     58.59 %
Equity to assets at period end   10.69 %     10.74 %     10.42 %     10.33 %     10.41 %     10.69 %     10.41 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   0.58 %     0.58 %     0.60 %     0.57 %     0.52 %     1.76 %     1.70 %
                                         
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income  
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                    
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding                  
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity               
                                         


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Unaudited)                    
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,     June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
Yields   2021      2021      2021      2020      2020      2021      2020 
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans receivable (2)   4.74 %     4.43 %     4.48 %     4.28 %     4.48 %     4.54 %     4.64 %
Investment securities (2)   3.37 %     3.47 %     3.75 %     3.65 %     3.66 %     3.51 %     3.68 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks   0.21 %     0.18 %     0.20 %     0.21 %     0.27 %     0.20 %     0.56 %
Total interest-earning assets   4.20 %     4.05 %     4.11 %     4.00 %     4.23 %     4.12 %     4.38 %
Deposits:                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   0.12 %     0.12 %     0.16 %     0.21 %     0.32 %     0.13 %     0.36 %
Money market deposits   0.46 %     0.46 %     0.47 %     0.53 %     0.70 %     0.47 %     1.00 %
Savings deposits   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.07 %     0.11 %     0.20 %     0.06 %     0.29 %
Certificates of deposit   1.08 %     1.19 %     1.28 %     1.56 %     1.77 %     1.19 %     1.97 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.41 %     0.46 %     0.53 %     0.70 %     0.93 %     0.47 %     1.14 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                        
Borrowings   1.13 %     1.18 %     1.10 %     0.95 %     0.45 %     1.14 %     0.73 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.42 %     0.47 %     0.54 %     0.71 %     0.91 %     0.48 %     1.12 %
Cost of deposits   0.30 %     0.34 %     0.40 %     0.54 %     0.72 %     0.35 %     0.89 %
Cost of funds   0.31 %     0.35 %     0.41 %     0.55 %     0.71 %     0.35 %     0.88 %
Net interest margin (1)   3.91 %     3.72 %     3.73 %     3.49 %     3.57 %     3.79 %     3.56 %
                                         
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.               
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.         
                                         
    For the Three Months Ended            
    September 30,     June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December 31,     September 30,            
Asset quality data   2021      2021      2021      2020      2020             
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                        
Nonperforming loans (1) $ 6,806     $ 7,760     $ 8,958     $ 7,858     $ 6,690              
Other real estate owned   7,090       7,090       7,372       7,387       7,391              
Nonperforming assets $ 13,896     $ 14,850     $ 16,330     $ 15,245     $ 14,081              
                                         
Allowance for loan losses $ 14,234   $ 14,200   $ 14,122   $ 13,459   $ 11,359            
Allowance for loan losses/total loans   1.41 %     1.34 %     1.28 %     1.22 %     1.01 %            
Net charge-offs:                                        
Quarter-to-date $ (34 )   $ 122     $ 37     $ 0     $ 2,851              
Year-to-date   125       159       37       3,149       3,149              
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                                        
Quarter-to-date   -0.01 %     0.05 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     1.01 %            
Year-to-date   0.02 %     0.03 %     0.01 %     0.29 %     0.39 %            
                                         
Nonperforming loans/total loans   0.67 %     0.73 %     0.81 %     0.71 %     0.59 %            
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans   209.14 %     182.99 %     157.65 %     171.28 %     169.79 %            
Nonperforming assets/total assets   1.02 %     1.09 %     1.18 %     1.10 %     1.03 %            
 
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.         
                                         


Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity  For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   September 30,     June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020     2021     2020
                                         
Stockholders' Equity $ 146,055     $ 146,044     $ 144,670     $ 143,810     $ 142,056     $ 146,055     $ 142,056  
Less Goodwill and other intangibles   16,555       16,635       16,715       16,795       16,878       16,555       16,878  
Tangible Common Equity $ 129,500     $ 129,409     $ 127,955     $ 127,015     $ 125,178     $ 129,500     $ 125,178  
                                         
Shares outstanding   6,054,083       6,215,511       6,344,657       6,379,323       6,378,110       6,054,083       6,378,110  
Tangible book value per share $ 21.39     $ 20.82     $ 20.17     $ 19.91     $ 19.63     $ 21.39     $ 19.63  
                                         
                                         
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity  For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
                                         
    September 30,     June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020     2021     2020
                                         
Average Stockholders' Equity $ 148,048     $ 146,719     $ 145,065     $ 146,374     $ 144,167     $ 146,611     $ 142,949  
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles   16,594       16,674       16,754       16,836       16,919       16,674       17,002  
Average Tangible Common Equity $ 131,454     $ 130,045     $ 128,311     $ 129,538     $ 127,248     $ 129,937     $ 125,947  
                                         
Net income $ 5,204     $ 4,425     $ 4,167     $ 2,489     $ 1,853     $ 13,796     $ 5,860  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   15.71 %     13.65 %     13.17 %     7.64 %     5.79 %     14.20 %     6.22 %
                                         
                                         
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)  For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
                                         
    September 30,     June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020     2021     2020
                                         
Net income $ 5,204     $ 4,425     $ 4,167     $ 2,489     $ 1,853     $ 13,796     $ 5,860  
Add Income Taxes   1,174       968       896       467       295       3,038       934  
Add Provision for loan losses   -       200       700       2,100       4,000       900       7,740  
PTPP $ 6,378     $ 5,593     $ 5,763     $ 5,056     $ 6,148     $ 17,734     $ 14,534  
                                         


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                 
Average Balance Sheets                 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                 
    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,     September 30,
    2021
     2020
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,027,935     $ 12,258     4.74 %     $ 1,121,763     $ 12,603     4.48 %
Investment securities (3)     154,718       1,134     3.37 %       111,994       867     3.66 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     105,910       55     0.21 %       53,826       37     0.27 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,288,563       13,447     4.20 %       1,287,583       13,507     4.23 %
Noninterest-earning assets     82,952                   66,836            
Total assets   $ 1,371,515                 $ 1,354,419            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 225,264     $ 67     0.12 %     $ 149,048     $ 120     0.32 %
Money market deposits     182,831       214     0.46 %       176,136       312     0.70 %
Savings deposits     253,960       38     0.06 %       223,507       113     0.20 %
Certificates of deposit     218,323       596     1.08 %       349,981       1,561     1.77 %
Short-term borrowings     -       -     0.00 %       19,740       14     0.28 %
Other borrowings     12,999       37     1.13 %       17,130       28     0.65 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     893,377       952     0.42 %       935,542       2,148     0.91 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     323,726                   270,868            
Other liabilities     6,364                   1,756            
Stockholders' equity     148,048                   146,253            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,371,515                 $ 1,354,419            
Net interest income         $ 12,495                 $ 11,359      
Interest rate spread (1)               3.78 %                 3.32 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.91 %                 3.57 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               144.24 %                 137.63 %
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $195 and $186 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 
                                   
    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,     June 30,
    2021     2021
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,027,935     $ 12,258     4.74 %     $ 1,078,866     $ 11,885     4.43 %
Investment securities (3)     154,718       1,134     3.37 %       135,338       1,012     3.47 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     105,910       55     0.21 %       85,245       39     0.18 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,288,563       13,447     4.20 %       1,299,449       12,936     4.05 %
Noninterest-earning assets     82,952                   70,692            
Total assets   $ 1,371,515                 $ 1,370,141            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 225,264     $ 67     0.12 %     $ 207,080     $ 64     0.12 %
Money market deposits     182,831       214     0.46 %       185,728       212     0.46 %
Savings deposits     253,960       38     0.06 %       253,612       38     0.06 %
Certificates of deposit     218,323       596     1.08 %       233,930       696     1.19 %
Short-term borrowings     -       -     0.00 %       227       -     0.00 %
Other borrowings     12,999       37     1.13 %       13,062       39     1.20 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     893,377       952     0.42 %       893,639       1,049     0.47 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     323,726                   323,590            
Other liabilities     6,364                   6,193            
Stockholders' equity     148,048                   146,719            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,371,515                 $ 1,370,141            
Net interest income         $ 12,495                 $ 11,887      
Interest rate spread (1)               3.78 %                 3.58 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.91 %                 3.72 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               144.24 %                 145.41 %
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $195 and $179 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 
                                   
    For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,     September 30,
    2021     2020
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,070,058     $ 36,310     4.54 %     $ 1,065,964     $ 36,962     4.64 %
Investment securities (3)     135,522       3,074     3.51 %       108,551       2,493     3.68 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     94,955       141     0.20 %       51,361       216     0.56 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,300,535       39,525     4.12 %       1,225,876       39,671     4.38 %
Noninterest-earning assets     74,883                   64,938            
Total assets   $ 1,375,418                 $ 1,290,814            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 211,797     $ 209     0.13 %     $ 130,886     $ 349     0.36 %
Money market deposits     187,945       655     0.47 %       166,193       1,246     1.00 %
Savings deposits     254,574       123     0.06 %       201,871       443     0.29 %
Certificates of deposit     240,582       2,143     1.19 %       358,048       5,269     1.97 %
Short-term borrowings     113       -     0.00 %       30,174       81     0.36 %
Other borrowings     13,440       115     1.14 %       15,149       166     1.46 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     908,451       3,245     0.48 %       902,321       7,554     1.12 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     314,172                   242,951            
Other liabilities     6,184                   2,593            
Stockholders' equity     146,611                   142,949            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,375,418                 $ 1,290,814            
Net interest income         $ 36,280                 $ 32,117      
Interest rate spread (1)               3.64 %                 3.26 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.79 %                 3.56 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               143.16 %                 135.86 %
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $542 and $565 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 
                                   




MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

