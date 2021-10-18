checkAd

La Perla and Quantum Metric set the standard for luxury online experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:25  |  16   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, a SaaS platform that helps organisations build better digital products faster, today announced a new partnership with iconic luxury fashion brand La Perla. Quantum Metric will help the global luxury fashion business elevate its digital shopping experience to match that of its physical store or concessions.

Quantum Metric

La Perla was particularly impressed by the platform's ability to help testing for new innovations with real-time feedback, allowing for the most agile approach possible to product design. Quantum Metric's will also be used to map customer journeys on its website and flag unexpected customer behaviour points quickly, to ensure exceptional levels of customer support.

La Perla is keen to impress that it doesn't invest in new technology for the sake of it. The company needs to know it's going to demonstrate business value quickly. As well as enabling it to deliver superb customer experiences. It views Quantum Metric that goes further to give the team the data it needs to help future product development, and an instant competitive advantage.

Efrat Ravid, CMO at Quantum Metric said, "Delivering a high quality online customer experience was complex enough before the pandemic, but the additional virtual footfall has brought about an impossible situation for customer service teams. Compounding this, a whole new level of online competition means retailers must impress quickly or risk losing customers to rivals.

"Adopting an agile, iterative approach to product development is essential for industries like luxury fashion so that they can keep up with evolving trends and a demanding clientele. La Perla is one of the few companies setting the standard when it comes to providing a luxury experience to match the luxury product. In this, I know that Quantum Metric is uniquely positioned to help the company achieve that goal, and can't wait to see the great results we can achieve together."

About Quantum Metric
Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our Continuous Product Design platform gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster and release with confidence. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. To learn more about Quantum Metric and Continuous Product Design, visit www.quantummetric.com

About La Perla
Founded in 1954 by visionary corsetiere Ada Masotti in her Bologna atelier, La Perla's story began with her mission to intimately understand and empower the female form.

The leading luxury brand combines rich Italian artisanal heritage with revolutionary, intricate and unrivalled craftsmanship creating elegant and superior lingerie, swimwear and nightwear - everyday luxury pieces to be treasured for a lifetime.

With an illustrious history spanning more than six decades, Ada's vision still remains at La Perla's core, with innovation in mind and passion at its heart. La Perla is dedicated to sincerely caring for women through all moments of their lives, big or small, supporting both their physical and emotional needs to help them feel confident and beautiful.

La Perla is stocked by internationally renowned boutiques, iconic department stores and global online retailers, as well as their own e-commerce site, worldwide flagships and concessions.

www.laperla.com  @laperlalingerie

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559642/Quantum_Metric_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

La Perla and Quantum Metric set the standard for luxury online experiences LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quantum Metric, a SaaS platform that helps organisations build better digital products faster, today announced a new partnership with iconic luxury fashion brand La Perla. Quantum Metric will help the global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & ...
Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI