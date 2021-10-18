checkAd

SmileDirectClub to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 8, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021 after close of market.

David Katzman, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. 

SmileDirectClub Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details 
Date: Monday, November 8, 2021 
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time) 
Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) 

Webcast: Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 8, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 15, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13723311.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations: investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com 
Media Relations: press@smiledirectclub.com





