Twin Vee PowerCats Plans to Launch "Fix My Boat", the First Nationally Branded Mobile Marine Service Company

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today unveiled Fix My Boat, a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. Fix My Boat, Inc. intends to be the first nationally branded, mobile marine service company utilizing a franchising model for marine mechanics across the country. "Fix My Boat plans to offer a web-based and mobile App platform for scheduling repairs, invoicing completed service work, and communicating with marine mechanics who will service a wide variety of boat repairs at homes, docks, marinas, or wherever service can physically be accomplished by a Fix My Boat service van," explained Joseph C. Visconti, President and CEO of Fix My Boat, Inc. "Our goal is to provide boat owners a quick, easy, and convenient process to repair and maintain their boats and get back on the water with less hassle and more enjoyment. Our mission is to build a national footprint of Fix My Boat service van franchises in territories with high-density recreational boat registrations. Based on the large number of recreational boats built and sold over the past ten years, we believe Fix My Boat has the opportunity to become the Go-To mobile marine service solution for the millions of boats that require weekly, monthly and annual service, maintenance, and repairs." According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the Coast Guard, there are over 12,000,000 registered recreational boats in the United States as of 2020.

"Our first-hand experiences with boat owners, boat dealers, and ongoing boat service have led us to conclude that the traditional boat repair shop does not reflect a convenient or modern customer experience that parallels the new standard of app-driven platforms that offer all types of goods, services, and delivery on demand changing our way of life," states Visconti. "Our intention is to bring the historically time-consuming boat repair process to the customer's doorstep, launch two initial company-owned Fix My Boat service vans in the Treasure Coast of Florida, and after streamlining efficiencies and processes, bring to market and sell the franchises nationally."