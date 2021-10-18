checkAd

Twin Vee PowerCats Plans to Launch "Fix My Boat", the First Nationally Branded Mobile Marine Service Company

Autor: Accesswire
18.10.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today unveiled Fix My Boat, a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. …

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today unveiled Fix My Boat, a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. Fix My Boat, Inc. intends to be the first nationally branded, mobile marine service company utilizing a franchising model for marine mechanics across the country. "Fix My Boat plans to offer a web-based and mobile App platform for scheduling repairs, invoicing completed service work, and communicating with marine mechanics who will service a wide variety of boat repairs at homes, docks, marinas, or wherever service can physically be accomplished by a Fix My Boat service van," explained Joseph C. Visconti, President and CEO of Fix My Boat, Inc. "Our goal is to provide boat owners a quick, easy, and convenient process to repair and maintain their boats and get back on the water with less hassle and more enjoyment. Our mission is to build a national footprint of Fix My Boat service van franchises in territories with high-density recreational boat registrations. Based on the large number of recreational boats built and sold over the past ten years, we believe Fix My Boat has the opportunity to become the Go-To mobile marine service solution for the millions of boats that require weekly, monthly and annual service, maintenance, and repairs." According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the Coast Guard, there are over 12,000,000 registered recreational boats in the United States as of 2020.

"Our first-hand experiences with boat owners, boat dealers, and ongoing boat service have led us to conclude that the traditional boat repair shop does not reflect a convenient or modern customer experience that parallels the new standard of app-driven platforms that offer all types of goods, services, and delivery on demand changing our way of life," states Visconti. "Our intention is to bring the historically time-consuming boat repair process to the customer's doorstep, launch two initial company-owned Fix My Boat service vans in the Treasure Coast of Florida, and after streamlining efficiencies and processes, bring to market and sell the franchises nationally."

Seite 1 von 3


Twin Vee Powercats Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twin Vee PowerCats Plans to Launch "Fix My Boat", the First Nationally Branded Mobile Marine Service Company FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today unveiled Fix My Boat, a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Participation in Eco-Friendly Flotation Collector Research
Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory
Northern Superior Resources Announces A C$3.0 Million Dollar Non-brokered Private Placement
dievini Explains Reasons for Changes in Shareholdings In CureVac Due To Legal Restructuring and ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Skills Trade Council to Utilize Union Strategies' 'YOUnified' Platform to Replace Their Current ...
Michael Toscano, Former President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems ...
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Twin Vee PowerCats Signs Land Purchase Agreement to Expand Boat Production Capacity
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Accesswire | Analysen