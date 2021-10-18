IIOT-OXYS, Inc.'s Partner, Aingura IIoT, S.L., Wins Spanish Structural Health Monitoring Tender – A Successful Collaboration Continues

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced its partner, Aingura IIoT, S.L. won a Spanish Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) tender.Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, "I'm pleased to extend …

Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, "I'm pleased to extend congratulations to our partner Aingura IIoT, S.L. for winning a multiphase tender to develop and deploy Structural Health Monitoring systems in Spain. They partnered with two other Spanish entities, ARDANUY INGENIERIA, S.A. and UNIVERSIDAD POLITÉCNICA DE MADRID, to form FAI4CIM, a temporary business association (designated as a UTE in Spain). FAI4CIM is one of four companies selected for the first phase of the tender. If Aingura IIoT, S.L.'s consortium advances to the successive phases, the total value of the tender will be 1.325 million euros."

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. and Aingura IIoT, S.L. signed a collaborative agreement in March 2020 to leverage their complementary strengths in industry sectors and geographical reach. Mr. Ibeas stated, "Our winning this tender was a direct result of our successful collaboration with IIOT-OXYS, Inc. and our joint efforts on their U.S. New England DOT Bridge Monitoring project. This collaboration is strong today and will continue on future projects in both Structural Health Monitoring and Smart Manufacturing." Mr. Emmons concluded, "Aingura IIoT, S.L.'s winning both this Spanish SHM tender and the ArcelorMittal contract (announced previously in July) demonstrates the value our successful PoCs, pilots, installations, and foundational case studies can bring to our future customers.

Rafael Ibeas, CEO of Aingura IIoT, stated "We are excited to be selected for the first phase of this tender. Twelve proposals were submitted, only six passed the technical cut, and the top four scores were selected for the first phase. Aingura IIoT, S.L.'s consortium had both the highest technical score (15% above its nearest competitor) and the highest overall score. In its technical assessment of Aingura IIoT, S.L.'s consortium's proposal, the CDTI (The Spanish entity managing the tender) praised our proposal stating that it ‘addresses the functional requirements in an innovative way' and exhibited ‘exhaustive compliance to the technical requirements.' The SHM systems developed and deployed for this tender will employ an Edge Computing architecture to establish High Performance Computing (HPC) nodes within the infrastructure and use Machine Learning algorithms to perform analysis and enable Decision-Making support for infrastructure asset management."