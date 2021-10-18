checkAd

PLAYGON Increases Betting Handle 1,500% to Surpass $24.2 Million in First Half of October

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)( Frankfurt: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)( Frankfurt: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it surpassed $24.2 million in player betting turnover in the first half of October, up from $1.6 million for the entire month of September, an increase of over 1,500%.

"Daily player betting turnover is approximately $1.6 million per day, up from about $53,500 per day for the month of September. We are extremely excited about our month over month growth," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "We knew our proprietary technology was innovative, however the reception we have received from our partners and clients has been unparalleled. This is noticeable from the player wagering activity, which has increased to 305,000 bets for the half month of October compared to 132,000 bets for the entire month of September. We are witnessing at least 100% growth across all of our key indicators."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director
Tel: (604) 722-5225
Email: mikem@playgon.com

Virtus Advisory Group
Tel: (416)-644-5081
Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Playgon Games, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668493/PLAYGON-Increases-Betting-Handle-150 ...

