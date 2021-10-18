PLAYGON Increases Betting Handle 1,500% to Surpass $24.2 Million in First Half of October

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)( Frankfurt: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators …

"Daily player betting turnover is approximately $1.6 million per day, up from about $53,500 per day for the month of September. We are extremely excited about our month over month growth," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "We knew our proprietary technology was innovative, however the reception we have received from our partners and clients has been unparalleled. This is noticeable from the player wagering activity, which has increased to 305,000 bets for the half month of October compared to 132,000 bets for the entire month of September. We are witnessing at least 100% growth across all of our key indicators."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)( Frankfurt: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it surpassed $24.2 million in player betting turnover in the first half of October, up from $1.6 million for the entire month of September, an increase of over 1,500%.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

