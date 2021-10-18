Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC . ( CBDT:CSE ) ( 8EC:Frankfurt ) ( EPWCF:OTCQB ) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce the grand opening of its NEXT "The Medi-Collective" ("TMC") clinic in Etobicoke, Ontario. As of today, the clinic is fully operational and accepting new patients and walk-in appointments.

The 2,600 square foot facility will connect Etobicoke residents with four family doctors, two specialists offering nephrology and internal medicine services, and a full-service Rexall Pharmacy. The additional staff brings TMC's medical professional team to over two dozen experienced physicians. The Etobicoke Brown's Line location will also offer paramedical services such as physiotherapy, chiropractor, registered massage therapy, custom bracing orthotics and Medx Teledermatology. For this location, the Company anticipates a revenue range between $2,560,000 - 3,600,000 annually. TMC is actively working to grow its in-house specialty services to meet other in-demand healthcare needs through its existing telemedicine capacities.

"I'm proud of the Empower team who has forged ahead to provide Canadians with cutting edge integrated healthcare that provides family medicine, pharmaceutical and specialty healthcare services under one roof," said Empower CEO Steven McAuley. "Working with national and local pharmacy partners is proving to be a successful endeavour for both our patients and shareholders. I'm confident in our national expansion strategy and optimistic for the future as we continue to execute against our medium and long-term growth plans."

"This grand opening is yet another manifestation of the integrated service offerings we have been working to build over the last year and a half," added Dr. Jordan Rabinowitz and Dr. Aviv Tsimerman. "The Medi-Collective clinic approach revolutionizes the patient experience by delivering comprehensive healthcare for better patient outcomes. We could not be more excited for the openings planned in the coming weeks and other TMC projects on the go."