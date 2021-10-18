checkAd

Belden to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 3

18.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will report results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 3, 2021, before trading begins on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at https://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 800-367-2403, with confirmation code 6838798. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Belden
 Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

Wertpapier


