SmartRent to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10

SmartRent, Inc., a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, is scheduled to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on November 10. SmartRent’s Chief Executive Officer, Lucas Haldeman and Chief Financial Officer, Jon Wolter will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results for investors and analysts on November 10 at 5:00PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Information:

To participate by phone, please dial-in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-855-327-6837 or 1-631-891-4304, respectively.

Webcast Information:

The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode through the Events and Presentations section of SmartRent’s Investor Relations website at: https://investors.smartrent.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to either of the above links at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. An archived webcast will be available on the investor relations section of SmartRent’s website approximately two hours following the call.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT) is an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for property owners, managers and residents. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering cost savings and additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

