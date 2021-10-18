Definitive Healthcare Launches Latitude Reporting for Custom Patient Cohort Creation and Analytics

Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the availability of Latitude Reporting, a new product that allows users to build in real-time custom patient cohorts targeting specific disease states. With Latitude Reporting, users can quickly perform iterative analysis on real-world data to gain actionable intelligence that accelerates their go-to-market strategy.

“Our customers tell us that they’re swimming in healthcare data and they’ve been begging us for a tool like Latitude Reporting,” said Kate Shamsuddin Jensen, Chief Product Officer at Definitive Healthcare. “Instead of waiting days or weeks for reports, Latitude Reporting enables users to sort through billions of commercial medical and prescription drug claims to explore, evolve and refine results as they go. Whether someone works in product development, sales, marketing, clinical affairs or medical affairs, they can use Latitude Reporting to get the intelligence needed to make informed commercial decisions.”

With billions of claims regarding diagnoses, procedures, prescriptions, and other clinical attributes, Latitude Reporting allows users to rapidly adjust search parameters to identify and examine their ideal patient population from different perspectives to optimize their commercial strategies. Users can perform analysis when they want and as frequently as they want to gain valuable insights on specialized patient cohorts.

Key capabilities of Latitude Reporting include:

The ability to quickly create new patient cohorts for analysis and reporting using any combination of diagnosis, procedure or prescription code sets with additional filters available on patients and providers

Visual presentation of commercial intelligence on providers, patients, geographies and payors that provides instant insights into the characteristics of a selected cohort

Customizable and flexible reports to explore a patient cohort from multiple perspectives and update existing reports with the latest data

As part of the Definitive Healthcare platform, Latitude Reporting gives users the ability to understand the real-world data in the context of the larger healthcare landscape. Life science companies can leverage Latitude Reporting in concert with the PhysicianView data product to map decision-making entities, size total addressable markets, access contact data for buyers and decision makers and more.