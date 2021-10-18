checkAd

Definitive Healthcare Launches Latitude Reporting for Custom Patient Cohort Creation and Analytics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the availability of Latitude Reporting, a new product that allows users to build in real-time custom patient cohorts targeting specific disease states. With Latitude Reporting, users can quickly perform iterative analysis on real-world data to gain actionable intelligence that accelerates their go-to-market strategy.

“Our customers tell us that they’re swimming in healthcare data and they’ve been begging us for a tool like Latitude Reporting,” said Kate Shamsuddin Jensen, Chief Product Officer at Definitive Healthcare. “Instead of waiting days or weeks for reports, Latitude Reporting enables users to sort through billions of commercial medical and prescription drug claims to explore, evolve and refine results as they go. Whether someone works in product development, sales, marketing, clinical affairs or medical affairs, they can use Latitude Reporting to get the intelligence needed to make informed commercial decisions.”

With billions of claims regarding diagnoses, procedures, prescriptions, and other clinical attributes, Latitude Reporting allows users to rapidly adjust search parameters to identify and examine their ideal patient population from different perspectives to optimize their commercial strategies. Users can perform analysis when they want and as frequently as they want to gain valuable insights on specialized patient cohorts.

Key capabilities of Latitude Reporting include:

  • The ability to quickly create new patient cohorts for analysis and reporting using any combination of diagnosis, procedure or prescription code sets with additional filters available on patients and providers
  • Visual presentation of commercial intelligence on providers, patients, geographies and payors that provides instant insights into the characteristics of a selected cohort
  • Customizable and flexible reports to explore a patient cohort from multiple perspectives and update existing reports with the latest data

As part of the Definitive Healthcare platform, Latitude Reporting gives users the ability to understand the real-world data in the context of the larger healthcare landscape. Life science companies can leverage Latitude Reporting in concert with the PhysicianView data product to map decision-making entities, size total addressable markets, access contact data for buyers and decision makers and more.

Seite 1 von 3


Definitive Healthcare Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Definitive Healthcare Launches Latitude Reporting for Custom Patient Cohort Creation and Analytics Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the availability of Latitude Reporting, a new product that allows users to build in real-time custom patient cohorts targeting specific …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Definitive Healthcare Announces Closing of Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten