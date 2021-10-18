Waitr Expands Partnership with Olo, Adds Enhanced Integration for On-Demand Delivery

The agreement enables Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes to receive delivery requests from restaurant orders generated through their own websites and apps. The solution seamlessly manages each restaurant’s delivery options and selects service providers, including a restaurant’s own couriers, based on optimal price, timing, availability, and other criteria. As a result, Waitr will have increased accessibility to new restaurant brands, as well as the ability to reach guests.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today it has broadened its partnership with Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, by joining Olo’s Dispatch network.

The addition of Olo’s Dispatch network expands upon Waitr’s existing partnership with Olo Rails. Rails is Olo’s solution that makes it easy for restaurant brands to publish their menus, prices and location information on participating third-party marketplaces in order to drive incremental sales, simplify workflows and manage orders from multiple channels into one place. The solution also allows orders placed by consumers on the Waitr website or app to be injected directly into the order stream at the restaurant to improve order accuracy and operational efficiencies for restaurant operators. Restaurants can do away with the need for multiple digital ordering tablets in the kitchen to improve tracking and profit accountability.

“Teaming with Olo on Dispatch expands our access into new restaurants in multiple markets. It also provides the opportunity to show new customers a better delivery experience,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of June 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 900 cities.

About Olo

Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 100 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 400 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com.

