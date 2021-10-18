checkAd

DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital to Acquire Select Singapore Assets and Hong Kong Operations from Superloop

18.10.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) and Columbia Capital today announced that DigitalBridge Investment Management (“DigitalBridge”), the investment management arm of DigitalBridge Group, Inc., and funds affiliated with Columbia Capital, have agreed to acquire certain select assets from Superloop (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Superloop (Hong Kong) Limited for A$140 million. Under the terms of the agreement, DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital will become strategic partners of Superloop.

“We are excited to announce our first fiber investment in the Asia Pacific region,” said Justin Chang, Managing Director and Head of Asia at DigitalBridge. “Additionally, it is a terrific opportunity to partner with two leading industry players, investing alongside the experienced team at Columbia Capital and entering a long-term strategic partnership with Superloop to capitalize on the significant growth in network demand we see ahead.”

John Siegel, Partner at Columbia Capital, said, “Increasing regional demand from businesses and consumers for end-to-end connectivity is creating meaningful opportunities for long-term growth. We look forward to partnering with DigitalBridge, who bring more than 25 years of experience in digital infrastructure, on the acquisition of these high-quality assets, and to continue carrying traffic and providing connectivity services in the Singapore and Hong Kong markets.”

The transaction is expected to close in early 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore.

About Columbia Capital

Columbia Capital is a leading venture capital firm, focused on partnering with top operators to build companies in the digital infrastructure, enterprise IT, and mobility sectors. Since its inception in 1989, Columbia Capital has invested in over 175 companies across its sectors of focus. To date, Columbia Capital has raised approximately $5 billion of fund commitments. Columbia Capital is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Wertpapier


