DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital to Acquire Select Singapore Assets and Hong Kong Operations from Superloop

“We are excited to announce our first fiber investment in the Asia Pacific region,” said Justin Chang, Managing Director and Head of Asia at DigitalBridge. “Additionally, it is a terrific opportunity to partner with two leading industry players, investing alongside the experienced team at Columbia Capital and entering a long-term strategic partnership with Superloop to capitalize on the significant growth in network demand we see ahead.”

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) and Columbia Capital today announced that DigitalBridge Investment Management (“DigitalBridge”), the investment management arm of DigitalBridge Group, Inc., and funds affiliated with Columbia Capital, have agreed to acquire certain select assets from Superloop (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Superloop (Hong Kong) Limited for A$140 million. Under the terms of the agreement, DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital will become strategic partners of Superloop.

John Siegel, Partner at Columbia Capital, said, “Increasing regional demand from businesses and consumers for end-to-end connectivity is creating meaningful opportunities for long-term growth. We look forward to partnering with DigitalBridge, who bring more than 25 years of experience in digital infrastructure, on the acquisition of these high-quality assets, and to continue carrying traffic and providing connectivity services in the Singapore and Hong Kong markets.”

The transaction is expected to close in early 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

