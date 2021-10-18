checkAd

Bakkt Debuts as a Public Company on the New York Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:31  |  17   |   |   

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, spend, send and redeem digital assets, will open trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BKKT.”

“Today, Bakkt’s vision – to connect the digital economy – reaches new heights, and we’re excited to continue our momentum as a public company,” said Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt. “Our platform sits at the intersection of cryptocurrency, rewards, loyalty and payments, and we look forward to accelerating the plan that is already underway: building out a broader partner network, expanding the access and utility of digital assets, and gaining momentum in a space that is continuing to grow.”

The Bakkt platform has seen strong growth since its founding in 2018. Last month, the company announced that 1 billion points and miles have been linked on the Bakkt app, only six months after its public launch. As the company grows its partner set, it has announced multiple partnerships, including one with Finastra to expand access to cryptocurrency to banks and credit unions across the U.S. Bakkt also recently announced a partnership with Choice Hotels, enabling Choice Privileges members to convert their rewards points to cash and use that cash to buy bitcoin, send it to friends & family, or use it online or in-store, anywhere Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted.

Bakkt also offers the virtual Bakkt Visa Debit Card (“Bakkt Card”). The Bakkt Card allows customers to use their bitcoin and cash balances to purchase everyday goods and services at hundreds of thousands of retailers, grocery stores, transit options and more.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s consumer platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt app and to partners through the Bakkt platform, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Bakkt-C




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bakkt Debuts as a Public Company on the New York Stock Exchange Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, spend, send and redeem digital assets, will open trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination