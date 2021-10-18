Bakkt Debuts as a Public Company on the New York Stock Exchange

“Today, Bakkt’s vision – to connect the digital economy – reaches new heights, and we’re excited to continue our momentum as a public company,” said Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt. “Our platform sits at the intersection of cryptocurrency, rewards, loyalty and payments, and we look forward to accelerating the plan that is already underway: building out a broader partner network, expanding the access and utility of digital assets, and gaining momentum in a space that is continuing to grow.”

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, spend, send and redeem digital assets, will open trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BKKT.”

The Bakkt platform has seen strong growth since its founding in 2018. Last month, the company announced that 1 billion points and miles have been linked on the Bakkt app, only six months after its public launch. As the company grows its partner set, it has announced multiple partnerships, including one with Finastra to expand access to cryptocurrency to banks and credit unions across the U.S. Bakkt also recently announced a partnership with Choice Hotels, enabling Choice Privileges members to convert their rewards points to cash and use that cash to buy bitcoin, send it to friends & family, or use it online or in-store, anywhere Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted.

Bakkt also offers the virtual Bakkt Visa Debit Card (“Bakkt Card”). The Bakkt Card allows customers to use their bitcoin and cash balances to purchase everyday goods and services at hundreds of thousands of retailers, grocery stores, transit options and more.

About Bakkt

