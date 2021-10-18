Stockholders who owned common stock of SGAM as of the close of business on September 16, 2021 (the “Record Date”), may vote their shares. Stockholders as of the Record Date continue to have the right to vote their shares, regardless of whether such stockholder sold their shares and do not own such shares as of the date they cast their vote.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SGAM) ("Seaport Global Acquisition"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Redbox, America's destination for affordable new release movies and entertainment.

A special meeting of Seaport Global Acquisition Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”), will be held on October 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Special Meeting will be held entirely online to allow for greater participation in light of the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stockholders may participate in the Special Meeting by visiting http://www.cstproxy.com/seaportglobalacquisition/2021.

Upon closing, Redbox's common stock is expected to trade on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol RDBX.

Details of the Special Meeting

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination between Redbox and Seaport Global Acquisition, among other items, is scheduled for October 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Voting is easy and can be done online via the above website or by mail by completing, signing, dating and returning the proxy card. Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. As such, all Seaport Global Acquisition stockholders as of the Record Date are encouraged to vote “FOR” ALL PROPOSALS described in the Proxy Statement.

Your voting control number is found on your Voting Instruction Form. If you did hold shares as of the September 16, 2021 Record Date and did not receive or misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee for a replacement or to obtain your control number in order to vote. A bank, broker or other nominee is a person or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and the stock exchange, who can help you vote your shares. Stockholders with questions can contact Seaport Global Acquisition’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, via e-mail at SGAM.info@investor.morrowsodali.com or via telephone at 800-662-5200.