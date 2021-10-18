checkAd

1847 Goedeker Strengthens Board by Appointing Two Highly-Qualified and Independent Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedeker" or the "Company"), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it has appointed two highly-qualified and independent individuals – Selim Bassoul and Alan Shaw – to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately.

Today’s appointments, which are an output of Goedeker’s previously announced Board refresh process, reflect feedback and input from an array of stockholders, including Kanen Wealth Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kanen”), with whom the Company has entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Cooperation Agreement”). Nearly half of the Company’s nine-member Board has now been appointed within the past 12 months.

In connection with the new appointments, Paul Froning has agreed to retire from the Board. The Company thanks Mr. Froning for his leadership during what was a transformative period for the business. His retirement is part of the gradual wind-down of Goedeker’s relationship with 1847 Holdings LLC.

Albert Fouerti, Goedeker’s Chief Executive and a Director, commented:

“We are pleased to advance our ongoing Board refresh by appointing Selim and Alan, who have impressive track records working at world-class companies. They have the right perspectives, skillsets and relationships to support our pursuit of pragmatic growth and long-term value. Selim’s stellar background as the chief executive and chairman of The Middleby Corporation will be a great asset to us, particularly as we work to expand our nationwide reach and seize greater market share. Alan, who possesses vast appliances and operational knowledge, will bring equally valuable c-level perspectives and strategic planning knowhow to the Board. After assessing the Company’s needs and engaging with a number of stockholders over the past two months, our Board leadership and Nominating and Governance Committee ran a thorough process to identify individuals who can support our goal of becoming the market leader in home appliances.”

Mr. Froning added:

“Now that the Appliances Connection acquisition is closed and the Company is entering a new phase of its life cycle, it is the right time to add more operational acumen and appliances industry expertise to the Board. I enjoyed working with all my fellow directors on the transaction and integration of the two businesses over the course of the past year. The Company has a bright future.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1847 Goedeker Strengthens Board by Appointing Two Highly-Qualified and Independent Directors 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedeker" or the "Company"), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it has appointed two highly-qualified and independent individuals – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination