1847 Goedeker Strengthens Board by Appointing Two Highly-Qualified and Independent Directors

Today’s appointments, which are an output of Goedeker’s previously announced Board refresh process, reflect feedback and input from an array of stockholders, including Kanen Wealth Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kanen”), with whom the Company has entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Cooperation Agreement”). Nearly half of the Company’s nine-member Board has now been appointed within the past 12 months.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedeker" or the "Company"), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it has appointed two highly-qualified and independent individuals – Selim Bassoul and Alan Shaw – to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately.

In connection with the new appointments, Paul Froning has agreed to retire from the Board. The Company thanks Mr. Froning for his leadership during what was a transformative period for the business. His retirement is part of the gradual wind-down of Goedeker’s relationship with 1847 Holdings LLC.

Albert Fouerti, Goedeker’s Chief Executive and a Director, commented:

“We are pleased to advance our ongoing Board refresh by appointing Selim and Alan, who have impressive track records working at world-class companies. They have the right perspectives, skillsets and relationships to support our pursuit of pragmatic growth and long-term value. Selim’s stellar background as the chief executive and chairman of The Middleby Corporation will be a great asset to us, particularly as we work to expand our nationwide reach and seize greater market share. Alan, who possesses vast appliances and operational knowledge, will bring equally valuable c-level perspectives and strategic planning knowhow to the Board. After assessing the Company’s needs and engaging with a number of stockholders over the past two months, our Board leadership and Nominating and Governance Committee ran a thorough process to identify individuals who can support our goal of becoming the market leader in home appliances.”

Mr. Froning added:

“Now that the Appliances Connection acquisition is closed and the Company is entering a new phase of its life cycle, it is the right time to add more operational acumen and appliances industry expertise to the Board. I enjoyed working with all my fellow directors on the transaction and integration of the two businesses over the course of the past year. The Company has a bright future.”