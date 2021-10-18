JBG SMITH Earns 5-Stars, Named Global Sector Leader by GRESB in 2021

JBG SMITH was ranked second of twelve in its sector, achieving five stars, the highest rating available in this assessment. In the development assessment, JBG SMITH ranked first in its sector in the U.S. JBG SMITH has been recognized as a Global Sector Leader in standing investments as well as a Global Sector Leader and Overall Regional Sector Leader in development. Additionally, JBG SMITH was ranked first in its comparison group for public disclosure level and has received an A score each year since the commencement of reporting in 2018.

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, achieved a five-star rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in the 2021 Real Estate Assessment for both its operating portfolio and development pipeline.

Through the creation of time bound performance targets for both its operating assets and development pipeline, JBG SMITH has rapidly advanced its ESG objectives, paving the way for a low carbon future and in September, announced it had achieved carbon neutrality across its entire 16.1 million square foot operating portfolio. Building on this accomplishment, JBG SMITH intends for its properties to maintain carbon neutral operations annually, allowing the company to reduce its environmental footprint while also supporting the development of renewable energy technologies that prevent carbon from entering the atmosphere.

Each year, JBG SMITH has demonstrated a continued commitment to ESG principles through transparency in management practices and disclosure of key performance metrics. JBG SMITH’s investment strategy focuses on aligning long-term business plans with sustainable development goals, positioning assets to meet market demands for sustainability and achieving long-term targets for reducing carbon emissions.

“The five-star rating for our development pipeline marks an incredible achievement for JBG SMITH, and I am proud of the progress we have made and the high standards our team has maintained over the last few years,” said Matt Kelly, JBG SMITH Chief Executive Officer. “JBG SMITH is dedicated to its ESG principles, and we will continue to strive to be the best we can be for our business and our community.”

Added Kimberly Pexton, Vice President of Sustainability, “Full realization of our development pipeline will double our operating portfolio, and it is imperative that we create buildings that respond to decarbonization in design and construction. Our development plans intend to futureproof the communities which we serve by avoiding carbon emissions before we put a shovel in the ground.”