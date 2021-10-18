checkAd

Helbiz Announces up to $30 Million Investment Supporting Dramatic Expansion in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a qualified institutional investor for up to $30 million aggregate principal investment of 5.0% convertible notes (the “Notes”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005538/en/

Helbiz Announces up to $30 Million Investment Supporting Dramatic Expansion in the United States (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz Announces up to $30 Million Investment Supporting Dramatic Expansion in the United States (Photo: Business Wire)

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the purchase of approximately 25,000 new vehicles (e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds) primarily for expanding Helbiz’s U.S. market.

“This capital raise marks an important milestone for Helbiz, enabling us to execute on dramatically expanding our United States presence,” said Salvatore Palella, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz. “We plan to rapidly deploy the majority of these vehicles across the US to support our growth and expansion plans in our new and existing Helbiz markets.”

On October 12, 2021, the Company issued a Note with a principal amount of $15 million in exchange for cash of $15 million. The Company will receive an additional $10 million upon filing the registration statement registering shares of common stock underlying the Notes, and an additional $5 million on the effective date of the registration statement.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the Company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Helbiz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helbiz Announces up to $30 Million Investment Supporting Dramatic Expansion in the United States Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a qualified institutional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.10.21Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Helbiz and the NFL Team up to Stream NFL’s Content on Helbiz Live Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21The German Cup Now Streaming Exclusively on Helbiz Live
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Moovit and Helbiz Accelerate Global Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Partnership Between Helbiz and Li-Cycle Achieves Sustainability Milestone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Helbiz Outfits Fleet of E-Scooters with New Lock-To Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Helbiz Announces Purchase of PIPE Units By Its Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21‘Helbiz One’ E-Scooter Designed by Pininfarina Now Available for Pre-Order
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Helbiz is Compliant With Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Helbiz Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten