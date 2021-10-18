checkAd

William Shatner Launches Everbridge’s ‘Unlocking Resilience’ Global Leadership Podcast Series, Available Today

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced the launch of its podcast Unlocking Resilience: Global Leadership Series featuring William Shatner as its inaugural guest. The first-of-its-kind podcast features global influencers, government leaders, C-level executives and top healthcare experts as they discuss the confluence of leadership, technology and resilience at both the personal and organizational level. Topics will include overcoming personal challenges to create a life of resilience; effective strategies for building organizational resilience and business continuity in the face of critical events; and perspectives on the future of work, life and entertainment in a post-pandemic world, among other topics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005565/en/

William Shatner Launches Everbridge’s ‘Unlocking Resilience’ Global Leadership Podcast Series, Available Today (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Unlocking Resilience podcast, featuring William Shatner – available here – will also be downloadable from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and JioSaavn & Gaana.

Epitomizing the essence of resilience, Shatner became the oldest person at age 90 to fly into space as part of an historic space launch last week aboard a Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule. Shatner articulated his ‘profound experience’ upon returning to earth. He cultivated a career spanning over 60 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. Shatner represents one of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures as well as serving as a major philanthropist.

In the first episode of Unlocking Resilience, Shatner shares, “It’s one thing to start your business, to start your day, and it’s going according to plan. But, the moment the phone doesn’t work, or the moment that someone comes in with a call, with an emergency… all of your plans are out the window. And now you need to be resilient. And it’s that resilience that makes the leader.”

Unlocking Resilience represents the latest extension of the successful Everbridge Global Leadership Series, which recently won a Gold Stevie award for Communications Campaign of the Year, and featured over 100 speakers and attracted more than 40,000 business and government decision makers across 150 countries, to date. The new podcast serves an audience of C-level executives along with leaders at all levels across public and private organizations.

Wertpapier


