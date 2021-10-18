Milestone Scientific to Present at Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21, 2021

Mr. Haverhals will present on Thursday, October 21 st at 1:10 pm Eastern Time and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that Arjan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer and President of Milestone Scientific, will present at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference being held on October 21, 2021 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

The live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for the presentation can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of the Milestone Scientific website at https://www.milestonescientific.com/investors.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Contact: David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020