PSYC Partners with The Psychedelic Investor to Further Expand Industry Presence

globenewswire
18.10.2021   

Psychedelic Spotlight and The Psychedelic Investor Join Forces to Produce and Deliver Industry Leading Content

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a Media Partnership Agreement (the “Partnership”) with Quebec-based Illuminer Services Digitaux S.E.N.C. (“Illuminer”), who own and operate The Psychedelic Investor, an emerging media platform providing psychedelic stocks analysis, weekly updates and general information about the psychedelic medicine industry.

With the Company’s 100% owned and operated media platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, achieving another growth-related milestone in September by tallying nearly half-a-million-page views on the site, PSYC plans to leverage this Partnership with The Psychedelic Investor to further accelerate the site’s growth and expand upon its industry-focused monetization strategies that it rolled out in July and which the Company contends has since been picking up considerable traction.

“We are thrilled for this opportunity to partner with the talented Illuminer team,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “In just the last few months, Psychedelic Spotlight has grown exponentially, and we believe this partnership presents us with an exciting opportunity to help expand our audience within this highly dynamic and opportunistic-filled industry by broadening our content production capabilities and leveraging the business and marketing expertise they bring with them to help forge new monetization-driven partnerships for Psychedelic Spotlight in the coming months.”

Launched in January 2020, The Psychedelic Investor has become an increasingly popular media outlet throughout the psychedelics business sector and particularly as a growing number of companies within the space have entered into the public markets in recent months which has contributed to an increase in interest and intrigue from both new and seasoned members of the global investment community.

“I am extremely excited to begin working with the team from Psychedelic Spotlight,” said Illuminer partner, James Hallifax. “They are a world leading voice on all things Psychedelic, which makes them a perfect fit for the Psychedelic Investor. I expect for us to do great things together.”

