Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QCI) Robert Liscouski and Steve Reinhardt to Take Part in Panel Discussions at IEEE Quantum Week’s QCE21

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Robert Liscouski, QCI’s CEO & Chairman of the Board, has extensive experience developing critical programs for protecting national security interests and essential infrastructure, as well as in crisis management, organizational development, and strategic planning.





Steve Reinhardt, QCI’s VP of product development, is responsible for the creation of quantum ready-to-run software that helps businesses harness the power of quantum computing today; his prior experience includes commercializing cutting-edge technologies into mainstream use at leading computing organizations.





WHAT: IEEE Quantum Week panels:





Mr. Liscouski will participate in “Quantum Technology Ecosystem 1.0: A Multi-Industry Perspective on Applications” (Tuesday, October 19th, from 5:15-6:45pm EDT)





Mr. Reinhardt will take part in “Technical and Organizational Aspects of Developing Applications for Early Quantum Computers” (Thursday, October 21st, from 12:45-2:15pm EDT)

WHERE: This year’s event is virtual. Attendees will have access to all sessions on-demand until the end of December 2021. Register here: https://web.cvent.com/event/401e3a11-556f-4edb-bdc3-375741fef723/summa ...





WHY: Quantum Technology Ecosystem 1.0: A Multi-Industry Perspective on Applications : This panel will bring together the CEOs of QCI, IDquantique and Classiq, along with distinguished academics working in quantum and related technology ecosystems at Dark Star Quantum Lab, Technology Innovation Institute, Mohammed bin Rashed Space Center Lab, and Artificial Intelligence Institute, to introduce attendees to quantum technology. They will focus on potential applications of quantum technologies within the artificial intelligence, cryptography, and space & defense industries.



