Better Choice Company Strengthens Team to Drive Execution of Omni-Channel Business Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced the appointments of several new team members, who join the company from Amazon.com, Crate and Barrel, Mars Petcare, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola. These new team members bring a wealth of diverse sales, marketing, and innovation experience while strengthening the Company’s omni-channel infrastructure as it looks to accelerate growth opportunities in 2022 and beyond.

Yvonne Cheng joins as a Senior Director, Omni-Channel Experience, with 10 years of DTC knowledge generated at Crate and Barrel.

Aliy Puhalla enters as a Director, E-Commerce Sales, with 15 years of diverse and rapid sales growth at Clif Bar.

Bryan Allen joins in a newly created role, E-commerce Manager (Amazon), after having spent seven years working at Amazon.com growing several CPG categories.



As part of its mission to become the most innovative premium pet food company in the world, Better Choice has also added three new key marketing and innovation team members, Nancy Blair, Cory Cain, and Cecily Koss, to execute innovative marketing initiatives, including the launch of Halo Elevate in 2022.

Nancy Blair joins as a Director, Innovation, with 10 years of combined innovation experience at Coca-Cola, and Johnson & Johnson.

Cory Cain enters as a Director Omni-Channel Growth, with seven years of marketing experience at Mars Pet Care.

Cecily Koss joins as a Brand Manager with five years of marketing experience at Mars Pet Care, and Pizza Hut.



“This cohort of new key hires is critical to Better Choice’s success in achieving our near-term growth initiatives and will help us strategically build and develop our direct-to-consumer and e-commerce business segments as integrated elements of a rapidly expanding premium pet food brand,” said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice. “As we prepare for growth in 2022, it is an important priority to create an innovative and efficient omni-channel marketing strategy with an experienced team in place. We extend a warm welcome to our new team members and are excited to have attracted a strong pedigree to add to the highly skilled Better Choice family. In addition, we are confident their combined experience in the e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and marketing fields will provide meaningful contributions as we continue to simultaneously develop our online and brick and mortar presence.”