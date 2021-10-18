checkAd

Better Choice Company Strengthens Team to Drive Execution of Omni-Channel Business Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced the appointments of several new team members, who join the company from Amazon.com, Crate and Barrel, Mars Petcare, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola. These new team members bring a wealth of diverse sales, marketing, and innovation experience while strengthening the Company’s omni-channel infrastructure as it looks to accelerate growth opportunities in 2022 and beyond.

Additions to Better Choice’s deeply experienced e-commerce team, include Yvonne Cheng, Aliy Puhalla, and Bryan Allen.

  • Yvonne Cheng joins as a Senior Director, Omni-Channel Experience, with 10 years of DTC knowledge generated at Crate and Barrel.
  • Aliy Puhalla enters as a Director, E-Commerce Sales, with 15 years of diverse and rapid sales growth at Clif Bar.
  • Bryan Allen joins in a newly created role, E-commerce Manager (Amazon), after having spent seven years working at Amazon.com growing several CPG categories.

As part of its mission to become the most innovative premium pet food company in the world, Better Choice has also added three new key marketing and innovation team members, Nancy Blair, Cory Cain, and Cecily Koss, to execute innovative marketing initiatives, including the launch of Halo Elevate in 2022.  

  • Nancy Blair joins as a Director, Innovation, with 10 years of combined innovation experience at Coca-Cola, and Johnson & Johnson.
  • Cory Cain enters as a Director Omni-Channel Growth, with seven years of marketing experience at Mars Pet Care.
  • Cecily Koss joins as a Brand Manager with five years of marketing experience at Mars Pet Care, and Pizza Hut.

“This cohort of new key hires is critical to Better Choice’s success in achieving our near-term growth initiatives and will help us strategically build and develop our direct-to-consumer and e-commerce business segments as integrated elements of a rapidly expanding premium pet food brand,” said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice.   “As we prepare for growth in 2022, it is an important priority to create an innovative and efficient omni-channel marketing strategy with an experienced team in place. We extend a warm welcome to our new team members and are excited to have attracted a strong pedigree to add to the highly skilled Better Choice family. In addition, we are confident their combined experience in the e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and marketing fields will provide meaningful contributions as we continue to simultaneously develop our online and brick and mortar presence.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Better Choice Company Strengthens Team to Drive Execution of Omni-Channel Business Strategy NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced the appointments of several new team members, who join the company from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...