Exela Technologies Broadens Support of a Large Federal Agency with Output Communications Services

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced that it has been selected by a large federal agency to provide services under the existing funding channel for a one-year contract. Specifically, this new task order is for the output print, mail and distribution services for agency’s benefits communication to members and its associated services. This new program expands the number of task orders to Exela and accounts for additional services beyond processing awards so far. This task order will add a potential of $20mm+ over the next three years.

“These services are part of a broader mission by the agency to provide its members and their families the benefits they have earned through their service. The Exela team is proud to bring proven best practices from the commercial healthcare and public sector industries to the agency,” said Suresh Yannamani, President of Exela Technologies.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

