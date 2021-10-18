Fluidigm 2021 IMC Summit Focuses on ‘Uncovering Spatial Biology’

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced the agenda for its IMC Summit: Uncovering Spatial Biology. The October 21 virtual event highlights research insights attained by deciphering and uncovering the complex secrets of spatial biology using Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC).

Latest Imaging Mass Cytometry Discoveries in Infectious Disease, Immuno-Oncology and the Tumor Microenvironment from Expert Users of the Technology

The 2021 Summit will include presentations detailing recently published findings and new and unique applications of Imaging Mass Cytometry, focusing on translational and clinical research studies in immunology, immuno-oncology and infectious disease. During the Summit, Fluidigm will introduce Maxpar OnDemand Antibodies, an expanded option that more than doubles the current catalog offering for metal-conjugated antibodies for IMC.

“Our agenda features a lineup of scientists who are engaged in meaningful research across a range of diseases,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “In addition to learning more about how the Fluidigm Hyperion Imaging System and IMC are making a significant impact in breast cancer studies, attendees will hear from scientists who have published new research in areas such as lung pathology in COVID-19 patients and checkpoint blockade impact on colorectal cancer disease progression.

“Perhaps most importantly, this event fosters open dialogue on how members of this community can help one another, and how Imaging Mass Cytometry can accelerate important work.”

Presenters include Bernd Bodenmiller, PhD, Dual Professor for Quantitative Medicine, University of Zurich and Institute for Molecular Health Sciences, ETH Zurich, sharing insights on the research contributions and future of IMC. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, presenters Melissa Davis, PhD, of Weill Cornell Medicine and Daniela Quail, PhD, of McGill University chose a single charity, Touch, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, to receive a Fluidigm donation based on the number of event attendees.