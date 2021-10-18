Radius Announces Positive Phase 3 Topline Results for TYMLOS (abaloparatide) Subcutaneous Injection in Males with Osteoporosis

The ATOM study met its primary endpoint – the percentage change in lumbar spine (LS) bone mineral density (BMD) compared to placebo – demonstrating statistical significance after 12 months (p-value < 0.0001). Study participants receiving abaloparatide-SC experienced an average increase in LS BMD of 8.5% compared to patients receiving the placebo experiencing an average increase of 1.2%.

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RDUS), today announced positive topline results from the ATOM study evaluating abaloparatide 80mcg subcutaneous (SC) for use in males with osteoporosis.

The study also met secondary endpoints, which measured the percentage change compared to placebo for lumbar spine BMD at 6 months, total hip BMD at 12 months, and femoral neck BMD at 12 months.

The safety profile of abaloparatide in the ATOM study was consistent with results in previously reported trials.

Chhaya Shah, Senior Vice President, who leads the clinical and regulatory activities for abaloparatide, commented, “The team did a phenomenal job working through all of the complexities encountered as a result of the Covid-19 virus, in completing the study and delivering positive results.” Shah added further, “We remain on track for an sNDA submission in the first quarter of 2022.”

Bruce Mitlak MD, the Chief Medical Officer of Radius, added, “Osteoporosis in men is underdiagnosed and therefore, often undertreated. The study results are highly encouraging as they demonstrated a significant effect of abaloparatide in increasing lumbar spine BMD as well as the key secondary endpoint of hip BMD and are an important step towards making abaloparatide available for treating men with osteoporosis.”

The Company will complete a full evaluation of the ATOM data and work with investigators to present detailed results at a future medical meeting.

