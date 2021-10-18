Blue Star Foods Corp. Advances Project to Develop First Full-Scale, Commercial Land-Based Aquaculture System

Leaders at Taste of BC Aquafarms worked in conjunction with engineers at PRAqua, an aquaculture design and technology provider, to design a standardized module that will be used to initially develop up to 1,500 Tonnes of annual production and is ultimately expected reach up to 21,000 Tonnes of annual production over the next few years. The Company is leveraging technological advances in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) and nearly 10 years of operational experience from its proof-of-concept facility in Nanaimo to incorporate lessons learned and develop a large scale, state-of-the-art production facility. The Nanaimo facility, which has achieved above target production continuously for nearly two years demonstrating successful proof of concept, is a strong basis for the Company’s confidence in the project.

Steve Atkinson, Founder of Taste of BC, commented, “We have a proven production system at our current facility that has continuously exceeded our design and production objectives and is delivering consistently repeatable results. With this successful proof-of-concept as our basis, we are moving forward with confidence to develop the first Salmon RAS designed from actual production outcomes. Our unique, modular approach will enable us to scale production to meet increasing demand and reduce capacity risk.”

The new RAS modules are each expected to produce 187.5 Tonnes of Steelhead annually, with a single farm consisting of eight modules of six tanks each, with two modules per production unit. The production system is designed such that all established and proven operating procedures and protocols are directly transferrable to the new facilities. Taste of BC will continue to use Fluidized Sand Bed technology for biofiltration, and low head and low energy use will also be a hallmark of the new modules. The proposed facilities will also feature on-site, redundant hatcheries, primary processing and waste capture and remediation.