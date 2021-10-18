Founder & CEO of Serial Impact-Investor, Falkon Ventures, Joins SolarWindow to Lead Strategy

Mr. Ballarta makes investments and leads the commercial development of technologies and products which promise positive global impact and improvements to everyday life. At SolarWindow, Mr. Ballarta will support the Executive Leadership Team in its introduction of the Company’s clean-energy technologies and products to key customers, strategic partners, and select funders.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), announced today the appointment of Mr. Kyle Ballarta, Senior Strategist of Corporate Innovation. Mr. Ballarta is Founder and CEO of Falkon Ventures, where his portfolio Co-Investors include Tim Cook (Apple), Eric Schmidt (Alphabet), Google Ventures, Y-Combinator, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Singularity, DFJ, and others. Falkon investments made by Mr. Ballarta include SpaceX, Icon, Eight Sleep, Matternet, Happiest Baby, and sustainability player Nebia.

“SolarWindow applies its LiquidElectricity coatings to turn ordinary glass into electricity-generating windows and products. I look forward to working with this game-changing technology and with the exceptional management team at SolarWindow to make intelligent, effective, and intentional business decisions which attract strategic partners, capital, and customers to drive our success,” stated Mr. Ballarta, an accomplished venture investor in disruptive innovations and first-in-class brands.

“It’s an honor to welcome Mr. Ballarta to the SolarWindow Team. Kyle and I have worked together over the years, during which time he has repeatedly engineered high-yield venture creation to successfully launch new frontier technologies like SolarWindow and achieve innovation diffusion, the global adoption of breakthrough life-changing products,” said Mr. John Rhee, SolarWindow President.

“I deeply value the importance of innovation in renewable energy to achieve responsible stewardship of the planet. I seek out genuine opportunities to launch sustainable products and business and look for the loyal commitment of young companies like SolarWindow, who are devoted to this cause,” continued Mr. Ballarta.

Mr. Ballarta finances and builds companies that are focused on the commercial opportunity in solving the biggest global challenges. He specializes in placing economic levers and resources that align focus on disciplined scale, growth, profitability, defensibility, and value.

At Falkon Ventures, Mr. Ballarta continues to serve full-time in his role as CEO. At SolarWindow, he supports the Company’s Executive Leadership Team as Senior Strategist, Corporate Innovation, devoting up to 30% of his time.