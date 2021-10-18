checkAd

Singapore Defence Technology Summit 2021 Taps ARHT Media’s HoloPresence Technology

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, reveals that its HoloPresenceTM Technology was deployed at the Singapore Defence Technology Summit (Tech Summit) 2021. In a unique segment of this year’s Summit, The Honorable Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, United States Department of Defense (DoD), was filmed in Washington D.C, and appeared as a live hologram in Singapore for a one-on-one dialogue session on 14 October 2021.

The Singapore Defence Technology Summit is a unique gathering of global thought leaders from government, industry, academia, and think tanks, to network, confer, and collaborate in the development of defense and security capabilities. This year’s summit attracted a record number of some 800 participants from 23 countries and was conducted as a hybrid event from 12 to15 October.

In her role as Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, USA, The Honorable Heidi Shyu serves as the Chief Technology Officer for the DoD, where she ensures the technological superiority of the US military, and is responsible for the research, development and prototyping across the DoD enterprise.

“We are honoured to have The Honorable Heidi Shyu utilize our technology at such a large-scale event in the military technology calendar,” stated CEO Larry O’Reilly. “Besides the Singapore Defence Technology Summit, there were two events in September where NATO showcased ARHT technology, and these events reflect a growing interest in military organizations to embrace and stretch the possibilities of technology.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe2cf68f-41d7-42ef ...

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

