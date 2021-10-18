checkAd

US Nuclear’s Partner, Grapheton, Appoints New Top Gun

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear’s (OTCQB: UCLE) partner Grapheton, Inc., a pioneer in carbon-based biocompatible probes and power sources for brain-computer interfaces (BCI), today announced that Terry Lingren has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lingren joins Grapheton with a proven track record of leadership in growing technology startups from concept through market entry and high-volume manufacturing. He was the founding CEO of Resonant Inc. in 2012 and led it through its initial public offering in 2014 before retiring in 2017. Prior to Resonant, Mr. Lingren held executive and engineering positions at Qualcomm Inc. and Kyocera Wireless Corporation that led from the initial cellphone concept into dozens of products shipping millions of units per year.

“Terry’s experience in growing highly technical startups with novel products into revenue-producing companies is exactly the emphasis we need at this juncture in Grapheton’s young life,” said Sam Kassegne, Grapheton’s Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. “His expertise and impressive track record in nurturing companies from early concepts into high-volume products will be invaluable as we move forward with commercialization of our BCI products.”

Mr. Lingren added, “I am excited to be joining Sam and his team on what I believe are disruptive products in the BCI market. This industry is poised for growth in helping people overcome disabilities and enhance their innate capabilities, and I hope to position Grapheton firmly in this growth.”

About Grapheton, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Grapheton is an early-stage company commercializing brain probes and power sources made from glassy carbon and graphene. These probes are completely biocompatible, corrosion-resistant and nontoxic and can remain in the body for over ten years, unlike other probes which must be replaced every two years or less. Dr. Kassegne, a professor at San Diego State University who had served as Deputy Director of the National Science Foundation’s Center for Neurotechnology, has worked for over ten years with collaborators at the University of Washington and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He and his team have three patents around the use of glassy carbon for brain probes and supercapacitors, as well as interconnecting glassy carbon with graphene.

Contact Grapheton:
Terry Lingren
(619) 990-5728
contact@grapheton.com
www.grapheton.com

Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:
US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

US Nuclear’s Partner, Grapheton, Appoints New Top Gun Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - US Nuclear’s (OTCQB: UCLE) partner Grapheton, Inc., a pioneer in carbon-based biocompatible probes and power sources for brain-computer interfaces (BCI), today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...