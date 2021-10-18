StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Estimated Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2021 and Sets Date to Host the Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

StoneCastle Financial will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to report on the Company’s financial results and investment performance, and provide its current market views on bank-related assets. The call will be hosted by Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Farrell, Chief Financial Officer.

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s September 30, 2021 estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was $21.85.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-855-327-6837 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-631-891-4304. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial’s investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 10, 2021 through midnight (Eastern Time) on November 24, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671 and the passcode is 10016907. The archive of the webcast will be available on the StoneCastle Financial’s website at www.stonecastle-financial.com for a limited time.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco

Investor Relations

212-468-5441