Publication of eQ Plc’s Q3 2021 interim report and invitation to result presentation

eQ Plc Investor news
18 October 2021, at 3:30 p.m.

eQ Plc will publish its Q3 2021 interim report on Tuesday 26 October 2021 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 26 October 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The press conference will held at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki and it is also possible to participate via webcast. The webcast participation requires a registration.

The press conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material can be viewed at eQ's website after the press conference has begun. To join the press conference, please register with iida.tuunainen@eq.fi.

eQ Plc

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, media

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 10.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.





