Reliance Global Group Announces Successful Launch of 5MinuteInsure.com in Indiana

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “Our launch of 5MinuteInsure.com in Indiana follows our successful launch in Ohio and is an exciting next step in our plans to roll out the platform nationwide. It’s our mission to offer our customers the best insurance rates in the market and we’re pleased to bring our offerings to Indiana. As a direct result of our marketing activities in Ohio we have witnessed an increase in daily quotes. As a result, given the scalable nature of our platform, we are accelerating our national rollout. Our continued expansion shows our commitment to executing on our business strategy to bring value to our shareholders and our customers.”

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) , which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that it has successfully launched 5MinuteInsure.com in Indiana.

5MinuteInsure.com is a platform developed by Reliance Global that provides an easy and efficient way to shop and buy insurance. Using artificial intelligence and data mining, 5MinuteInsure.com provides consumers with competitive insurance quotes in under 2 minutes, with the ability to bind coverage within 5 minutes. Consumers can compare live quotes for auto insurance between multiple carriers as well as instantly purchase coverage on the same single platform. A video overview of the platform is available online.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5MinuteInsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

