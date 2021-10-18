checkAd

Noront Reaches Agreement with Wyloo Metals to Acquire Noront for C$0.70 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

  • Noront Board of Directors unanimously determines Wyloo Metals Offer of C$0.70 per share to be a Superior Proposal
  • Proposed consideration of C$0.70 in cash per share represents a 192% premium to Noront’s unaffected closing price on May 21, 2021 and a 27% premium to BHP’s C$0.55 per share offer
  • BHP has five business days to match Wyloo’s offer

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOT) today announced it has settled the terms of a proposal from Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. and Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd (together, “Wyloo Metals”) under which Wyloo Metals would acquire up to 100% of the common shares of Noront for C$0.70 in cash pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporation Act (Ontario) (the “Wyloo Offer”). The consideration of C$0.70 in cash per share under the Wyloo Offer represents a 192% premium to Noront’s unaffected closing price on May 21, 2021 and a 27% premium to the BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (“BHP”) C$0.55 per share offer (the “BHP Offer”).

Under the proposed arrangement agreement between Noront and Wyloo Metals (the “Arrangement Agreement”), Noront shareholders would be entitled to elect to sell all or a portion of their common shares to Wyloo Metals for C$0.70 per share. Shareholders who opt to retain their Noront common shares would continue as common shareholders in the Company going forward.

The Noront Board of Directors, on the basis of a recommendation from independent directors comprising Noront’s Special Committee of the Board of Directors, and supported by advice from external financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the Wyloo Offer constitutes a superior proposal as compared to the outstanding BHP Offer.

Noront CEO, Alan Coutts: “Based on an evaluation by the Special Committee and its advisors, the Noront Board of Directors has determined that Wyloo Metals’ proposal represents superior value for our shareholders, compared to the offer by BHP."

BHP Right to Match
Pursuant to the terms of the support agreement among Noront, BHP and BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd (the “Support Agreement”), once the Company has determined that a superior proposal has been received, BHP has the right, but not the obligation, to offer to amend the terms of the BHP Offer. BHP has five business days from receiving notice of the superior proposal in accordance with the terms of the Support Agreement to negotiate with Noront, should BHP decide to do so, to amend the terms of the existing Support Agreement such that the Wyloo Offer is no longer considered by the Noront Board of Directors to be superior to the amended BHP offer. The Noront Board of Directors will, in good faith, review any such amended offer by BHP in order to determine whether such amendment would result in the Wyloo Offer no longer being a superior proposal when assessed against any such amended BHP offer. If BHP does not exercise its right to match within the period provided for in the Support Agreement, the Support Agreement will be terminated in accordance with its terms and the Arrangement Agreement will be immediately entered into by the Company and Wyloo Metals.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Noront Reaches Agreement with Wyloo Metals to Acquire Noront for C$0.70 Per Share Noront Board of Directors unanimously determines Wyloo Metals Offer of C$0.70 per share to be a Superior ProposalProposed consideration of C$0.70 in cash per share represents a 192% premium to Noront’s unaffected closing price on May 21, 2021 and a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...