Fortress Biotech to Participate in Dawson James Securities’ 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at Dawson James Securities’ 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 1:10 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page under the News & Media section of Fortress’ website: www.fortressbiotech.com, for approximately 30 days after the meeting.