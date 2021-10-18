checkAd

Levitee Labs Announces Agreement with Adracare, a WELL Health Company, to Support Individuals with Addiction and Mental Health Conditions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the "Company" or "Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce a partnership with Adracare Inc. (“Adracare”) a Well Health Technologies company (TSX: WELL) (“WELL Health” or “WELL”). WELL, an innovative healthcare company whose overarching objective is to leverage technology to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients, will provide Levitee Labs Inc. access to WELL’s comprehensive end-to-end practice management tools, including, but not limited to, a world-class telemedicine platform. Levitee Labs is excited to be joining the WELL Health network for the opportunity to further bolster its healthcare and wellness assets.

“We believe Adracare is a world-class partner with which to build out a telemedicine and integrated technology platform, with the goal of delivering psychedelic-inspired medicines and experimental therapies combined with digital therapeutics” said Pouya Farmand, CEO of Levitee Labs. Levitee Labs operates 5 clinics and 3 pharmacies (primarily based in Alberta), which see approximately 35,000 patients a year. By introducing psychedelic medicine services into traditional healthcare infrastructure, Levitee Labs will be able to precisely gauge the impact of psychedelic-assisted therapies on patients. Adracare’s technology platform provides services such as videoconferencing, which are making mental health services more accessible for patients and cutting the cost of delivering care for health care providers. The Adracare platform unifies several core functionalities under a single platform for Levitee Labs. This provides a unique entry point for patients to receive value-based digital care and allows providers to follow patients closely through their recovery process.
      
Levitee Labs recognizes that mental healthcare assets are not optimally digitized and protected. Through this agreement with Adracare, Levitee Labs seeks to leverage Adracare’s technology tools to provide a state-of-the art digital technology platform for mental healthcare delivery. This model will integrate ethical considerations of digital technologies into a platform that includes clinical workflows, evidence-based care, and shared decision making in a sustainable and scalable manner. This platform will also serve as an opportunity for Levitee Labs to scale psychedelic therapies to various communities across Canada, where there is critical shortage of in person care providers.                  

