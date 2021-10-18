Comtech Announces $100 Million Strategic Growth Investment

October 18, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced a $100.0 million investment by current shareholder White Hat Capital Partners LP (“White Hat”), an investment firm focused on sustainable value creation in technology companies serving mission-critical applications, and Magnetar Capital (“Magnetar”), a leading alternative investment manager with approximately $13.8 billion of assets under management.

This strategic growth investment significantly enhances Comtech’s financial flexibility and strengthens the Company’s ability to capitalize on its recent large contract awards and growing customer demand for its satellite communications technologies and next-generation 911 public safety solutions. Comtech expects to apply the proceeds of this investment across a range of initiatives to accelerate growth and increase profitability, including, but not limited to: