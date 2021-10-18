Comtech Announces $100 Million Strategic Growth Investment
October 18, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced a $100.0 million investment by current shareholder White Hat Capital Partners LP (“White Hat”), an investment firm focused on sustainable value creation in technology companies serving mission-critical applications, and Magnetar Capital (“Magnetar”), a leading alternative investment manager with approximately $13.8 billion of assets under management.
This strategic growth investment significantly enhances Comtech’s financial flexibility and strengthens the Company’s ability to capitalize on its recent large contract awards and growing customer demand for its satellite communications technologies and next-generation 911 public safety solutions. Comtech expects to apply the proceeds of this investment across a range of initiatives to accelerate growth and increase profitability, including, but not limited to:
- Industry-Leading Broadband Satellite Technology: Complete the build out of the Company’s new, state-of-the-art technology centers and advanced manufacturing capabilities in Chandler, Arizona and Basingstoke, United Kingdom. These facilities will better allow Comtech to capture value from the increasing demand for satellite ground station infrastructure and next-generation broadband technology, which Comtech expects will contribute to significant growth over the next several years.
- Next-Generation 911 Business Wins: Participate at greater scale and capitalize on the ongoing 911 upgrade cycle across the United States. During fiscal year 2021, Comtech secured large, multi-year agreements with an initial lifetime value in excess of $200 million from states including Arizona, Iowa, and Pennsylvania. The Company has a robust pipeline of similar opportunities and is positioned to benefit from increased federal funding to modernize the nation’s largely outdated 911 systems.
- Attractive M&A Opportunities: Execute on a disciplined strategy of acquiring and integrating complementary technologies and capabilities, with a focus on creating shareholder value. Over the past several years, Comtech has successfully acquired leading technology companies in both the NG 911 and satellite earth station markets that have been instrumental to bolstering the Company’s market leadership, innovative offerings, and growth outlook.
White Hat and Magnetar’s strategic investment also provides Comtech additional flexibility in terms of optimizing capital allocation and maximizing shareholder value, including the continuation of its annual dividend program as well as opportunistic share repurchases under the Company’s existing common stock repurchase authorization.
