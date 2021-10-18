checkAd

Comtech Announces $100 Million Strategic Growth Investment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:40  |  40   |   |   

October 18, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced a $100.0 million investment by current shareholder White Hat Capital Partners LP (“White Hat”), an investment firm focused on sustainable value creation in technology companies serving mission-critical applications, and Magnetar Capital (“Magnetar”), a leading alternative investment manager with approximately $13.8 billion of assets under management.

This strategic growth investment significantly enhances Comtech’s financial flexibility and strengthens the Company’s ability to capitalize on its recent large contract awards and growing customer demand for its satellite communications technologies and next-generation 911 public safety solutions. Comtech expects to apply the proceeds of this investment across a range of initiatives to accelerate growth and increase profitability, including, but not limited to:

  • Industry-Leading Broadband Satellite Technology: Complete the build out of the Company’s new, state-of-the-art technology centers and advanced manufacturing capabilities in Chandler, Arizona and Basingstoke, United Kingdom. These facilities will better allow Comtech to capture value from the increasing demand for satellite ground station infrastructure and next-generation broadband technology, which Comtech expects will contribute to significant growth over the next several years.
  • Next-Generation 911 Business Wins: Participate at greater scale and capitalize on the ongoing 911 upgrade cycle across the United States. During fiscal year 2021, Comtech secured large, multi-year agreements with an initial lifetime value in excess of $200 million from states including Arizona, Iowa, and Pennsylvania. The Company has a robust pipeline of similar opportunities and is positioned to benefit from increased federal funding to modernize the nation’s largely outdated 911 systems.
  • Attractive M&A Opportunities: Execute on a disciplined strategy of acquiring and integrating complementary technologies and capabilities, with a focus on creating shareholder value. Over the past several years, Comtech has successfully acquired leading technology companies in both the NG 911 and satellite earth station markets that have been instrumental to bolstering the Company’s market leadership, innovative offerings, and growth outlook.

White Hat and Magnetar’s strategic investment also provides Comtech additional flexibility in terms of optimizing capital allocation and maximizing shareholder value, including the continuation of its annual dividend program as well as opportunistic share repurchases under the Company’s existing common stock repurchase authorization.

Seite 1 von 4
Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Announces $100 Million Strategic Growth Investment October 18, 2021- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced a $100.0 million investment by current shareholder …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $4.6 Million in Orders from the U.S. Army for Mobile Satellite Equipment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.1 Million of Funding to Support City of Baltimore
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces $5.6 Million Contract Renewal to Provide Messaging Application Support
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Comtech Comments on Letter From Shareholder
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Reports Strong Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 and Provides Initial Financial Targets for Fiscal 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21 Comtech Announces Leadership Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $125 Million Contract for Cyber Training
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on October 4th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten