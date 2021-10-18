checkAd

Citizen Stash Reaffirms its Support of the Plan of Arrangement with The Valens Company Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. "Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd.) (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) today confirmed its continued support of the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Valens Transaction") with The Valens Company Inc. ("Valens"). Following the completion of the Valens Transaction, the combined entity will accelerate Valens' strategic initiative to create a leading global manufacturing platform, capture market share through innovative product launches, and expand on its existing domestic and international distribution network to better capitalize on the global opportunity.

"Citizen Stash continues to believe that the Valens Transaction is the best available option for Citizen Stash shareholders, despite a recent market downturn in the cannabis sector," said Jarrett Malnarich, the Chief Executive Officer of Citizen Stash. "Our belief in the long term value opportunity created through this business combination is supported by the enhanced market share of the combined entity generated from the addition of Citizen Stash's innovative, premium flower brand to the already robust Valens product portfolio. With this transaction, our shareholders have the opportunity to benefit from the future upside of a dynamic top tier cannabis company that in our opinion would be unattainable as a stand-alone company."

Recently there has been a decline in the overall cannabis market and Valens has not been immune to the sector impacts as seen in a decreased share price that reduces the currently implied value of Citizen Stash shares under the Valens Transaction. In particular, the Solactive Cannabis Index indicates that the cannabis sector has experienced an approximate 50% decline since its February 2021 highs and is currently at an 11 month low. Valens has not been immune to the sector impacts as seen in an approximately 35% decrease in Valens' share price since entering into the arrangement agreement with Citizen Stash dated August 30, 2021 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). However, Citizen Stash continues to manage its business for the long term and encourages Citizen Stash shareholders to consider the long-term benefits that the Valens Transaction will offer. Markets are cyclical but Citizen Stash believes that a combined Citizen Stash and Valens entity will be well positioned for strong growth.

