MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND ANNOUNCES TRUSTEE ELECTIONS

18.10.2021, 14:45  |  25   |   |   

Woodstock, NY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held on October 15, 2021 to elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard High Income Fund (the “Fund”) to serve a three year term expiring in 2024 and one Class I Trustee to serve the remainder of the three year term expiring in 2022. The Board of Trustees of the Fund is pleased to announce the following Trustee elections.

 Shareholders reelected Charles I. Leone, Class III Trustee, for a three-year term expiring in 2024. Mayra Martinez-Sacco was elected as an additional Independent Trustee, to serve as a Class III Trustee for a three-year term expiring in 2024. Shareholders also elected Catherine M. Johnston (who was appointed by the Board in December 2020 and who had not previously been submitted to a vote by shareholders) as a Class I Trustee for the remainder of the three-year term, which will expire in 2022.

 For a list of the Fund’s Officers and Trustees, please visit hiefund.com.

 

About the Fund

The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Woodstock, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.’s total firm assets as of June 30, 2021 were approximately $3.0 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for three decades.

 

For information, call shareholder servicing:

American Stock Transfer

1-800-937-5449 

CONTACT: Catherine Johnston, CFA
Miller/Howard Investments, Inc.
8456799166
cjohnston@mhinvest.com




