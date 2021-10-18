checkAd

Aon Selects Kovrr to Enhance Cyber Risk Quantification and Aggregation Management for its Clients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Kovrr, a provider of cyber risk modeling and quantification for global enterprises and (re)insurers, today announced it is collaborating with Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, to provide cyber risk modeling (re)insurance solutions that support growing demand from Aon clients for data-driven insights on cyber exposures. The collaboration allows Aon to access Kovrr's impact-based modeling framework as well as Kovrr’s Portfolio Exposure Management solution to analyze insurance portfolios and reinsurance treaties. The tools also help to improve cyber risk quantification within Aon’s capital models, offering direct integration to the firm’s ReMetrica capital modeling software.

“The cyber insurance sector faces a challenging time, characterised by generally high rate increases and ransomware claims,” said Jon Laux, Head of Cyber Analytics at Aon’s Reinsurance Solutions. “A robust impact-based modeling framework is key for assessing future events, and so we are excited to partner with Kovrr and leverage its proprietary view of cyber risk within our ReMetrica dynamic financial analysis (DFA) tool with the aim of helping our clients manage volatility and make better business decisions.”

Kovrr’s portfolio exposure management solution empowers (re)insurers to better assess pricing strategy, meet compliance requirements, validate or modify underwriting guidelines, inform risk transfer strategies and free up capital by improving reserve management. It is based on an extensive analysis of the characteristics of historical cyber risk events including triggers, propagation and impact.

“We are thrilled to join forces with a market leader like Aon and tackle the growing importance of managing cyber risk accumulations and pricing,” said Yakir Golan, CEO of Kovrr. “Our unique approach to cyber risk modeling provides Aon with nuanced and sophisticated insights that will enhance their services to their clients and help them navigate this challenging cyber landscape.”

About Kovrr
 Kovrr's cyber risk modeling platform delivers global enterprises and (re)insurers transparent data-driven insights into their cyber risk exposures. The Kovrr platform is designed to help chief risk officers, chief information security officers, underwriters, exposure managers, risk professionals and catastrophe modelers understand, financially quantify and manage cyber risk by utilizing AI-powered risk models. For more information, please visit www.kovrr.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Aon
 Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Aon Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aon Selects Kovrr to Enhance Cyber Risk Quantification and Aggregation Management for its Clients Kovrr, a provider of cyber risk modeling and quantification for global enterprises and (re)insurers, today announced it is collaborating with Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, to provide cyber risk modeling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21New Aon Research Shows Importance of Better Decision Making in C-Suite in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen