Wealth Manager David Munoz Joins First Republic in New York

“David Munoz is a very successful wealth manager and a terrific addition to our wealth management team in metropolitan New York,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “David shares First Republic’s commitment to exceptional service to every client.”

Munoz has more than 24 years of wealth management experience. He specializes in providing customized wealth management solutions for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Before joining First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch. Before that, he worked at Morgan Stanley and UBS Financial Services. He began his career at Sanford C. Bernstein as a Client Associate. He is active in his local community and is a Boy Scouts of America leader of Troop 170 in the Bronx and the Greater New York Councils. He is also a Little League softball and soccer coach and serves on the Board of the Croton Little League. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Sociology from the College of the Holy Cross.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

