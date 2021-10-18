JAKKS Pacific Announces Hot New Line of ReDo Skateboards in Stores Now for Early Holiday Shoppers

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, today announced new additions to its line of ReDo skateboards with cool new updated graphics coming out just in time for the early holiday rush. ReDo Skateboard Co. features innovative design and manufacturing to offer the most enjoyable riding experience out there. ReDo Skateboard Co. has carefully crafted boards that provide ease, trick capability, and balance with extensive engineering and research.

ReDo Skateboards by JAKKS Pacific (Photo: Business Wire)

These complete boards are available in several different styles and prices ranging from $19.99 to $59.99. Build for ages 8 and up, there is a board for every level of skateboarder from beginner to expert.

“With few other complete skateboards out in the marketplace, we are proud to bring a quality board at an accessible pricepoint built for all levels of skill,” said Nicholas Masi, VP of Marketing for JAKKS Pacific. “With the holidays coming up fast, we are proud to have these online and in store in time for early shoppers looking to beat the rush.”

The ReDo Gallery Pop Skateboard is ideal for first time shredders. The thin, 7.75" deck provides easy flip tricks, thanks to its lightweight and smaller size, while the medium concave throughout makes for a stable landing area and learning surface. ReDo brand Geo Lite trucks are added for nimble turns and a stable ride, while the 53mm, 94a wheels provide top-of-the-line acceleration and well above average grip. Finished off with Abec 5 bearings for improved carrying speed, as well as acceleration, this board will have you cruising longer and pushing less. Available NOW for $34.99.

The Zodiac Cruiser offers a “skate anything” board shape and size that is full concave for maximum comfort and control and smooth wheels and bushings for a tighter turn radius. This board features high-definition on-trend graphics to complete this all-around ride. Available NOW for $39.99.

The ReDo 22.5" Poly Cruiser is designed with a compact, sturdy polypropylene deck that fits easily into your bag. The super-soft wheel formula creates a cushy ride, great for cruising around to your favorite spots. This board features high-definition on-trend graphics to complete this cruiser ride. Available NOW for $39.99.

The ReDo Shorty Cruiser is the perfect way to ride. Featuring smooth wheels and brushings, this board is made for easy maneuvering and steering. This skateboard offers a wider shape for increased edge control, smooth wheels and bushings for a tighter turn radius. This board features high definition on trend graphics to complete this all around ride. Available NOW for $39.99.

The ReDo San Diego Longboards are the perfect way to ride. Featuring smooth wheels and brushings, this board is made for easy maneuvering and steering. This skateboard offers wider shape for increase edge control, smooth wheels and bushings for a tighter turn radius. This board features high definition on trend graphics to complete this all around ride. Available NOW for $59.99.

Our ReDo Stunt Scooter features Pro wheels and a wide deck to push your scooter skills to the next level. The handlebar shape allows for a wider grip and hold stance when creating tricks and jumps. Both the handlebars and deck spin 360 degrees. This board is finished off with ReDo graphics to give you the best-looking Scooter at the park. Available NOW for $49.99.

The ReDo Vibes Pop Skateboard is ideal for first time shredders This board features ABEC 3 bearings, 5” composite trucks and high definition on trend graphics to complete this all around ride. Available NOW for $19.99.

All ReDo Skateboards are available now online and in stores.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

