BaconMania Arrives at Papa John’s With Sizzling New Trio of Menu Favorites

Bacon lovers rejoice! Papa John’s is bringing BaconMania to fans this fall with a lineup of three new, sizzling menu items to enjoy for a limited time. This trio of crave-worthy bacon pizza, Papadias and side item makes indulging easy during some of the busiest moments of the year. Papa Rewards members, the most loyal and valuable Papa John’s fans, get an exclusive first taste.

Papa John's BaconMania Trio (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bacon is such a delicious and savory ingredient that instantly makes the food we love more fun, so we are excited to introduce innovative bacon products that bring an extra layer of satisfaction to moments perfect for pizza,” said Scott Rodriguez, Papa John’s Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation. “The combination of ingredients we created for these products offer the premium taste and creativity consumers expect from Papa John’s, an example of how we continue to deliver on our promise of BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.

Papa John’s BaconMania features a lineup of three innovative new menu items:

  • Triple Bacon Pizza – Papa John’s fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough topped with smoky crumbled bacon, julienne-cut Canadian bacon and real smoked bacon strips
  • Smoky Bacon Parmesan Crusted Papadia – a toasty flatbread-style sandwich made with our original dough and indulgently crusted with parmesan cheese, featuring julienne-cut Canadian bacon, fresh onions and sliced smoked bacon strips, covered with a creamy ranch sauce
  • Bacon Jalapeño Popper Rolls – Papa John’s fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough filled with PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese, hickory-smoked bacon and jalapeños for a creamy kick

Beginning today, Papa Rewards members can get an exclusive first taste of BaconMania at select locations. On October 25, the new bacon favorites will be available to fans nationwide and will be available through December 27.

BaconMania is the latest menu innovation from Papa John’s, following the Parmesan Crusted Papadia released earlier this year and Epic Stuffed Crust launched last winter. The company continues to rollout new product innovations each year, including its fan-favorite pizza-with-a-purpose Shaq-a-Roni, an exclusive menu item developed in partnership with board member and franchisee, Shaquille O’Neal, which will remain on menus through October 24 this year.

More information about Papa John’s BaconMania can be found at www.papajohns.com, and fans can stay tuned this fall for more ways to elevate their seasonal moments.

For additional media assets, click here.

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 49 countries and territories as of June 28, 2021. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

