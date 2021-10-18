Energy Focus’ mUVe UVC Robo-Disinfector Selected to Provide Surface Disinfection Service for LIGHTFAIR 2021 at the Javits Center in NYC

mUVe by Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI), an autonomous and chemical-free UVC surface disinfection robot, will be the official Virus-Targeted UVC Robo-Disinfector for the LightFair 2021 conference and tradeshow being held at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City during October 25-29.

mUVe UVC Robo-Disinfector by Energy Focus (Photo: Business Wire)

The mUVe Robo-Disinfector will disinfect surfaces throughout the Javits Center exhibit hall, moving around autonomously during conference after-hours. Moving and disinfecting at a speed of 18 inches per second (or 90 feet per minute), mUVe will be pre-programmed with its advanced mapping technology to record the floor plan of the conference and use a powerful beam of UVC-254nm light to disinfect surface pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, at a targeted 99.9%+ efficacy rate within a one-meter radius. mUVe will help provide an additional layer of safety measures through autonomous surface disinfection to LightFair, in conjunction with the conference’s “Safer Floor. Safer Show.” protocols.

“We are honored and pleased to partner with both LightFair and Javits Center in their efforts to provide conference attendees extra peace of mind during the show,” said Michael Decker, VP of Marketing at Energy Focus. “This is a high-profile opportunity for us to not only help make the convention site cleaner and safer, but also to showcase mUVe’s advanced and impactful capability to disinfect large spaces with precision, speed and efficiency without the use of chemicals and sprays.”

Energy Focus’ Virus-Targeted UVC disinfection product series, including mUVe Robo-Disinfector and nUVo Tower and Traveler UVC Air Disinfectors (nuvo.us), as well as its LED lighting products including EnFocus Human-Centric Lighting and RedCap Emergency LED Lighting System will be on display at the Energy Focus LightFair booth, #1946, from October 27-29. Registration at LightFair for tradeshow access is free HERE.

About LIGHTFAIR

LIGHTFAIR, the world’s largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, is owned by the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD) and the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES). The event is produced and managed by International Market Centers. For more information, please visit LIGHTFAIR.COM. Join the #LightFair2021 conversation on Facebook, Twitter @lightfair, Instagram @lightfair_international, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Energy Focus, Inc.

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UVC Disinfector (“UVCD”) technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UV by Energy Focus technologies and products, announced in late 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

