Adtalem Global Education Appoints Executive Leaders to Enhance Capability

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider and healthcare educator, has appointed two key executive leaders to further enhance capability and accelerate performance across the organization. Effective October 18, Robert Phelan has been promoted to chief financial officer (CFO) after serving as interim CFO since April 2021 and having been the company’s vice president and chief accounting officer since February 2020.

Also effective October 18, Maurice Herrera has been appointed as chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, Herrera is responsible for leading all company-wide marketing initiatives, including driving student enrollments and building brand awareness for Adtalem’s portfolio of institutions.

With more than 30 years in finance, Phelan has significant and progressive financial and accounting experience along with a passion for developing and leading high-performing teams. Prior to Adtalem, he spent more than 23 years advancing through several senior financial and operational leadership positions at Sears Holding Corporation, where he was most recently senior vice president and corporate controller. Phelan began his career at KPMG. He is a CPA and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Valparaiso University and an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Since being named Adtalem’s interim CFO in April 2021, Bob’s strategic vision and focus on operational excellence made him the clear choice to oversee the finance organization as we navigate a pivotal inflection point in the company’s history and journey as a leading provider of talent to the healthcare industry,” said Steve Beard, president and CEO, Adtalem Global Education. “I am highly confident in Bob’s continued leadership; his ability to drive operational and financial excellence across our organization will continue to yield long-term success for the organization.”

Herrera brings nearly 30 years of marketing leadership from multinational consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, such as Campbell’s, PepsiCo and Kraft/Mondelez, and direct-to-consumer companies, Weight Watchers and Avis Budget. Herrera has a proven track record of successfully shaping and accelerating growth through a blend of innovative digital marketing strategies enhanced by data-driven targeting, dynamic content optimization, personalization and brand positioning.

