Vislink And Mobile Viewpoint Change the Bonded Cellular Landscape with Vislink Connect, the Premium Bonded Cellular Service for Live Broadcast and Sports Production

18.10.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Comprehensive Solution is Industry’s First to Deliver All-IP REMI Production Workflows,
Robust Performance and Market-Beating Data Plans with No Cost Surprises

Hackettstown, NJ, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced the launch of Vislink Connect, a premium bonded cellular service designed to enable robust, reliable and economical transmissions for live video production. The service is available to U.S customers for pre-ordering immediately and is expected to begin rolling out over the next month.

Among the key features of the service are the following:

  • First to provide all-IP based workflows for REMI production
  • Reliable, premium-quality video capabilities
  • Robust, field-proven hardware in a single-box solution
  • Value-focused packaged data plan options to fit different budgets
  • No up-front hardware charges
  • Real-time usage monitoring using a purpose-built management portal
  • 24/7 dedicated worldwide support

Since acquiring Mobile Viewpoint last month, Vislink has moved quickly to consolidate the operations of the two organizations. A key focus has been the integration of their respective product lines through advanced interoperability testing and other shared engineering initiatives. Today’s announcement represents the first jointly-developed product offering brought to market by the combined companies.

“We are excited to introduce a class-leading bonded cellular service that addresses the real needs of live news and sports production professionals,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “There is a requirement in this market for robust REMI production solutions that are both reliable and cost-effective. Our solution is first and foremost quality-based, while also providing attractive financing and data plan options that fit different budget requirements, from day-to-day ENG productions to occasional use. With the launch of this bonded cellular offering, we are now able to offer an unmatched array of hybrid network options, both private and public, including COFDM, fiber, satellite and public IP. This gives live producers unparalleled flexibility to effectively deliver their content while optimizing their workflows.”

He added, “As the industry moves toward 5G, and the demand for premium-quality, low latency, live video transmissions increases, we will continue to leverage Mobile Viewpoint’s innovations in bonded cellular, 5G and AI-powered automated production to provide compelling, market-focused solutions.”

Recently, Vislink participated in the world's first standalone 5G network introduced in MotoGP️. At the British GP, BT Sport, Dorna, Vislink & the University of Strathclyde showcased a private 5G network for sports broadcasting.

Miller concluded, “Our longstanding relationships in the news, sports and entertainment sectors are extremely important to us, and are central to our success. We look forward to expanding on our reputation as a global leader in live video solutions.”

Additional Information

Existing Vislink clients are encouraged to contact their Vislink account representative or Vislink reseller for additional information about the new bonded cellular offerings. New buyers are invited to contact Vislink at this link.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Charlotte van Hertum
Charlotte.vanhertum@vislink.com

Investor Relations:
investors@vislink.com





