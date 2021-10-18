checkAd

Royalty Pharma to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will report its third quarter of 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the U.S. financial markets open. The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone for U.S. callers by dialing (833) 519-1253 or for international callers by dialing +1 (914) 800-3826. The passcode to access the conference call is 1764468.

A live webcast may be accessed from the “Investors” page of the company’s website at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small- and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas’ and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Gilead’s Trodelvy, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, Vertex’s Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and nine development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com





