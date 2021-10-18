Rayont Inc- RAYT- Reports 10-K/T for the Nine-Month Ending June 30, 2021, Financial Results.

Palo Alto, California, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an international healthcare company specializing in the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain, today reported financial results for the nine-month ended June 30, 2021. The company changed the financial year from September 30 to June 30 ensuring alignment with compulsory June 30 financial year in Australia.

Mr. Aleem Sheikh, President and CEO, said, “We are proud of the nine-month driven performance ending June 30, 2021 which is the successful result of focused revenue growth, strategic acquisition and cost control. The ongoing enhancement of sound corporate governance and internal controls continue in line with best practice.

Nine-month Ending June 30, 2021, Financial Results:

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 2,244,157 $ 1,270,240 Gross Profit $ 1,264,681 $ 379,544

Improved Balance Sheet Results

June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Cash $ 243,610 $ 196,174 Total Assets $ 7,157,352 $ 4,813,688 Total Liabilities $ 3,430,326 $ 4,397,956 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,727,026 $ 415,732

Marshini Thulkanam, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Rayont Inc, stated, “We are proud of our 10-K/T performance reflecting increased revenues, total asset portfolio and total stockholders’ equity whilst decreasing our total liabilities. The debt ratio is decreased from 91% that was on September 30, 2020, to 48% as of June 30, 2021.We shall continue to focus on business improvements for this financial year mainly on revenue growth, optimizing operations and increase cash reserves. We shall continue to make significant investments to support our growth strategy in line with our long-term plans, deliver shareholder value and enrich our customers lives.